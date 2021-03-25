Texan bats silenced in doubleheader loss to Islanders

TSU Sports Information

CORPUS CHRISTI – Tarleton softball dropped both games of a Wednesday road doubleheader at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday at Chapman Field.

The Islanders shutdown the Texan offense down in both games, winning the opener 4-0 and the series finale 5-0.

• Game 1: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 4, Tarleton 0

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi scored a pair of runs in the third and fifth innings to pull away from Tarleton, who had four hits in the game.

For the second straight day, Julia Wernet was on the short end of a pitchers' duel. Wernet kept the Islanders scoreless through the first two innings, allowing only one base runner during the stretch. Wernet threw all six innings, allowing six hits and four runs. Wernet is coming off an outing against Lamar where she threw 7.2 innings allowing just one run on four hits in a 1-0 defeat.

A two-out, two-run triple opened the game up in the third inning to put TAMUCC in front. The Islanders also added two more runs on two outs in the fifth.

Jordan Dickerson led the Texan offense, going 2-for-2 at the plate. Mackenzie Peterson and Miranda Pruitt each had hits with Peterson's coming on a second inning double. Peterson's double put runners and second and third with two outs, but the Texans couldn't convert. Tarleton left seven runners on base, including six in scoring position.

•Game 2: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 5, Tarleton 0

The Islanders scored five runs in the first four innings on six hits to shut down the Texans in the series finale.

Miranda Pruitt and Bailee Riggs each had singles for the Texan offense that had just two hits in the game. Riggs also had a walk and a stolen base.

Tarleton had its biggest scoring opportunities in the sixth and seventh innings with runners at first and second with no outs in the sixth, but a double play ended the scoring threat. The Texans also had the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh. Tarleton left eight runners on base in the game.

Tristan Bridges got the start for the Texans, throwing all six innings while allowing six hits and five runs. Bridges finished her outing strong, holding the Islanders scoreless over the last two innings while not allowing a hit.

Tarleton will travel to San Marcos to play Texas State on Tuesday, March 30 at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.