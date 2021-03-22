Texans swept by Tech in finale, leave Lubbock with weekend split

TSU Sports Information

LUBBOCK – Tarleton suffered two losses in Sunday's afternoon finale at Texas Tech to leave Rocky Johnson with a split of four games for the weekend. The Texans defeated UTEP and Texas Tech on Saturday.

• Game 1: Texas Tech 23, Tarleton 0 (5)

The first game of the afternoon was one to forget for the purple and white as the Texans suffered a 23-0 loss to Texas Tech.

Tarleton recorded no hits while Tech's 23 runs crossed on 18 hits, including three grand slams. Katy Schaefer (2) and Destiny Salinas reached via walk while Georgia Capell reach on a hit by pitch.

• Game 2: Texas Tech 9, Tarleton 1 (6)

Tarleton competed well for the majority of the game, but Texas Tech pulled away with a five-run fifth inning and closed things out with a two-run sixth to win 9-1 on a walk-off.

Tristan Bridges was stellar over the first four innings, allowing only two unearned runs in the third. Tarleton cracked the run column for the first time Sunday with a solo home run from Alexis Hoang in the top of the fifth.

Tech answered with five in the fifth and two in the sixth on a walk-off, two-run double.

Jordan Dickerson went 2-3 at the dish, while Hoang (HR), Capell, Saintignan and Medford accounted for the rest of Tarleton's six hits. Bridges pitched 5.2 innings and allowed only five earned runs while striking out eight.

In Saturday's action, Tarleton's resilience was on full display as the Texans came from behind – not once, but – twice to defeat Conference USA member UTEP and Big XII foe, Texas Tech.

This is Tarleton's fifth Big XII opponent of the season and first victory in school history over a B12 opponent.

• Game 1: Tarleton 6, UTEP 4

UTEP jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead but Tarleton answered back with six unanswered runs to take the 6-4 win.

Tarleton got on the board in the third when UTEP traded a run for two outs on a double play, but that was enough to spark the Tarleton offense. That began the run of six unanswered runs, which was heavily aided two innings later when Destiny Crumpley tied the game with a three-run home run.

•Game 2: Tarleton 11, Texas Tech 9 (8)

In the nightcap, Tarleton put an emphatic end to their drought against Big XII opponents and earned the first victory in program history against a school from that conference with an 11-9, extra-inning, comeback win over Texas Tech at Rocky Johnson Field.

Texas Tech jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead after the first, but on Saturday, four-run deficits proved to be just the beginning for Tarleton.

Tarleton got one back on an RBI from Jordan Dickerson but Tech answered with one in the fourth to keep their lead at four after four innings of work.

In the fifth, the Texan bats exploded.

Tarleton loaded the bases with no outs before Hallie Saintignan drove in the first run of the inning on an RBI single. Two batters later, Crumpley smashed a two-run single up the middle to bring the Texans within one at 5-4. Mackenzie Peterson had the game-changing swing of the inning when her three-run home run to left turned the game on its ear and gave the Texans a 7-5 lead.

Tarleton smashed out 14 base hits against Tech with two-hit performances from five different Texans – Saintignan, Katy Schaefer, Medford, Pruitt and Bailee Riggs. Georgia Capell, Crumpley, Peterson and Dickerson had one hit each. Saintignan and Peterson led the team with three-RBI efforts while Pruitt and Crumpley each drove in a pair.

Tarleton had a quick turnaround to return to action as the Texans had doubleheaders at Incarnate Word on Tuesday and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday.