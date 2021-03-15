Texans fall to No. 10 Texas, BYU Saturday in Austin

TSU Sports Information

AUSTIN – Tarleton dropped both games on their final game at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

• Game 1: #10 Texas 21, Tarleton 5

The Texans dropped a morning affair with the host Longhorns 21-5 Saturday.

The game was scoreless over the first inning and a half before Texas scored 21 runs over their final three offensive innings. Tarleton battled through with an RBI from Katy Schaefer to get on the board in the third. Miranda Pruitt slugged a grand slam in the fourth.

MacKenzie Peterson, Jordan Dickerson and Bailee Riggs also had base hits for Tarleton.

• Game 2: BYU 7, Tarleton 1

Tarleton battled BYU closely in the final game of the weekend, as the pitchers battled in a 3-0 pitcher's duel into the seventh inning before the Cougars pulled away with a 7-1 win.

BYU scored single runs in the first, second and fourth innings to take a 3-0 lead while the Texans had baserunners in five of the first six innings but couldn't push runs across. BYU pulled away with a grand slam in the seventh while Tarleton cracked the scoreboard with an RBI from Maddie Goin in the seventh.

Tristan Bridges pitched the complete game and struck out four.

The Texans return home Wednesday for a 6 p.m. rematch with future WAC rival Abilene Christian in Stephenville.