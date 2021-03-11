Home runs carry Texans to doubleheader sweep of Prairie View A&M

TSU Sports Information

PRAIRIE VIEW – Tarleton tied a school record with five home runs in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader and went on to add three more in game two as the supercharged Texan offense lifted Tarleton to two wins over the Panthers.

• Game 1: Tarleton 11, Prairie View 3 (6)

Georgia Capell led off the game with a home run and the Texan offense never looked back in an 11-3 rout of Prairie View A&M.

Capell was the first of five home runs Tarleton hit in game one. The junior was joined in a home run trot by Katy Schaefer (2), MacKenzie Peterson and Miranda Pruitt for the game. This marks the fifth time in program history the Texans have hit five long balls in a game and the last four have come under Mark Cumpian's leadership as head coach since 2018.

Tarleton got on the board in the first with the Capell homer and a sacrifice fly from Destiny Crumpley for a 2-0 lead.

After the Panthers tied things up at 2-2 in the second, Crumpley drove in another with an RBI single in the third. Again, the Panthers would not let well enough alone and knotted the score at 3-3 in the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, the Texans opened the flood gates with three home runs in the inning – a two-run shot from Schaefer, a three-run blast by Peterson, and a two-run jack from Pruitt – to complete a seven-run inning. Schaefer tacked on the fifth home run in the top of the sixth to complete the scoring.

The top four hitters in the Tarleton order – Capell, Hallie Saintignan, Schaefer and Crumpley – all had two hits on the day and combined for six RBI. Peterson also had a two-hit, three-RBI performance and Pruitt rounded out the offense with her home run to give Tarleton 11 hits on the day.

Meanwhile, Julia Wernet was dealing once again from the pitching circle. Wernet went all six innings and allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out five to improve to 5-4 on the year.

• Game 2: Tarleton 11, Prairie View 2

In the nightcap, Tarleton scored nine unanswered runs to complete the sweep with an 11-2 victory.

Peterson got the scoring started in the second inning with a two-run home run – her second of the afternoon – to put the Texans on top. The Panthers answered with two of their own in the second, but that's all they would get off Texan starter Tristan Bridges.

Meanwhile, an RBI single from Schaefer in the third broke the tie game and started a run of nine unanswered runs for the Texans over the remainder of the game. A three-run home run by Crumpley in the fifth and another two-run blast from Pruitt in the sixth opened up the score at 8-2.

In the seventh, Schaefer drove in the first run of the inning with an RBI single off the third-base bag before pinch-hitters Cami Deanda and Cheyenne Floyd drove in one RBI each to cap off the 11-run outing.

Morgan Medford enjoyed a 3-4 day at the dish while Schaefer and Crumpley boasted two hits each. Deanda, Peterson, Jordan Dickerson and Pruitt had one hit each to round out Tarleton's 10-hit effort.

Bridges was magnificent once again in the circle. The sophomore southpaw threw all seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight.

The Texans will head to Austin this weekend for four games at the University of Texas. Tarleton will bookend their weekend with games against the No. 10 Longhorns on Friday and Saturday with a game against Texas Southern Friday night and BYU Saturday afternoon.