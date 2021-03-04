Long balls doom Tarleton in midweek loss at Abilene Christian

TSU Sports Information

ABILENE – The first meeting between Tarleton and Abilene Christian since 2013 was a roller coaster of emotion that ultimately ended in a 6-4 loss for the Texans.

The other purple team from Abilene used four home runs to erase a 4-1 Tarleton lead and the take the game. This was the first meeting between longtime rivals Tarleton and Abilene Christian in softball since 2013 and the first of many as the Wildcats are set to join the Western Athletic Conference this summer.

Georgia Capell got the scoring started in the with her third home run of the season. In the fourth, Tarleton doubled its lead to 2-0 when Katy Schaefer led off the inning with a double and pinch-runner Bailee Riggs came around to score on an RBI grounder from MacKenzie Peterson.

After ACU's first home run of the game got the 'Cats on the board, Tarleton tacked on two more with an RBI double from Jordan Dickerson and an RBI grounder from Capell to take a 4-1 lead.

Then ACU scored five unanswered runs on three more homers and a bases-loaded walk to lead and ultimately win the game by a final score of 6-4.

Kallie Erwin took the loss in relief, allowing the final two runs of the night. Erwin pitched 1.1 innings of relief and got the Texans out of a bases-loaded game in the fifth with a looking strikeout to escape the jam.

Tarleton had four base hits, including extra-base hits from Capell (HR), Schaefer (2B), and Dickerson (2B). Kristen Zuehl had a single to round out the offense.

Tarleton headed to Ruston, La., this weekend for four games at the Louisiana Tech Invitational. The Texans and Lady Techsters kicked off the tournament Friday at 6 p.m. CT.