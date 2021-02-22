Tarleton softball topped in Monday road doubleheader to #3 Oklahoma, Houston

TSU Sports Information

HOUSTON – Tarleton Softball was swept against national powerhouse No. 3 Oklahoma and Houston at Cougar Softball Stadium.

The Texans were topped 13-0 against OU and 8-0 against Houston on Monday afternoon.

Despite the start to the Division I season for the Texans, head coach Mark Cumpian hasn't shied away from his team facing top talent to prepare themselves for WAC play as the Texans have now played two NCAA top-12 teams in OU and #11 Oklahoma State, followed by perennial 30-win teams in Wichita State and Houston – all coming on the road.

• Game 1: #3 Oklahoma 13, Tarleton 0

The national-ranked Sooners plated two runs in the first and second innings, followed by four runs in the third and five in the fourth to overmatch the Texans.

Tarleton had its chances to strike first in the opening inning with runners at second and third with only one out and then the bases loaded with two outs. Walks by Morgan Medford and Shelby Carter started the scoring opportunity while Georgia Capell was hit by a pitch. The Sooners were able to get out of the jam with a strikeout to end the inning.

In the fourth inning, Destiny Crumpley led off the frame with a single to left as the Texans later loaded the bases for the second time in the game but back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat.

The Texans left six runners on base in the game, reaching base on three walks, a hit, and hit by pitch. Defensively, the Texans played error-free ball against one of the top offenses in the country.

Tristan Bridges (0-3) started the game in the circle for Tarleton and had a pair of strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work. Cheyenne Floyd retired her only batter on a flyout to shortstop in the fourth inning.

• Game 2: Houston 8, Tarleton 0

Katy Schaefer continued her hot start offensively to her Texan career as the freshman went 2-for-2 on the day. Schaefer singled through the left side in the first and fourth innings to record the only Texan hits of the day.

Houston broke open the game with a five-run second inning after scoring one run in the first. The Cougars added a pair of runs in the third inning.

Cheyenne Floyd relieved Julia Wernet (0-2) in the third inning and threw the final two innings, allowing only two hits and one run with a strikeout. Floyd faced 10 batters and go four flyouts and a groundout.

•Up Next: vs. Prairie View A&M

Tarleton will make its Division I home debut on Wednesday with a doubleheader against Prairie View A&M at 2 and 4 p.m. at the Tarleton Softball Complex.