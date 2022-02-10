Texan soccer adds a pair of camps for April 9

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Division I soccer camps are officially returning to Stephenville.

Tarleton soccer is hosting a pair of camps on April 9 under the direction of head coach Pete Cuadrado and assistant coach Rex Carrell.

A Future Texans Camp gets things underway from 10 a.m. to noon. The day concludes with a Prospect Identification Camp from 1-4 p.m.

Each camper will receive an official Tarleton Soccer t-shirt and individual instruction from the coaching staff and gain exposure to the program.

The Future Texans Camp is reserved for athletes entering 1st through 8th grade.

The Prospect Identification Camp is a one-day opportunity for athletes entering 8th through 12th grade to showcase their abilities. Campers will start by competing individually and in small groups before transitioning to 11v11 matches.

Camp details are as follows.

Future Texans Camp

• Date: April 9

• Time: 10 a.m. – Noon

• Who: Athletes entering 1st through 8th grade

• Cost: $35, includes an official Tarleton State t-shirt

Prospect Camp Two

• Date: April 9

• Time: 1-4 p.m.

• Who: Athletes entering 8th through 12th grade

• Cost: $95, includes an official Tarleton State t-shirt

Please note that in accordance with NCAA rules, an athletic booster or other representative of Tarleton's athletics interests may not pay for any expense such as registration fee, travel, lodging, etc. that might be related to a prospective student-athlete's participation in a sports camp or clinic administered Tarleton or any of its coaches of staff members.

Visit TarletonSoccerCamps.com for additional information and registration links.

Tarleton announced the addition of women's soccer as the 15th intercollegiate athletics program in school history in January 2021. The program will begin its inaugural season in August.