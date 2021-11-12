Tarleton announces first D1 soccer signing class in school history

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Division I soccer at Tarleton State took a major step closer to becoming a reality on Wednesday.

Tarleton soccer head coach Pete Cuadrado announced the first signing class in school history with the addition of 16 newcomers ahead of the program's August 2022 debut.

"It's obviously a very exciting day for us," Cuadrado said. "I'd like to thank the administration. I think they've been fully supportive of us building this program, doing it the right way. We're not done, but it's a start and we feel great about where we're at today."

In total, 16 athletes put the pen to paper and earned the distinction of being the first D1 soccer players to sport Purple and White. Cuadrado's class is spread across four states and two countries. Six athletes are from Texas, four call California home, three are Colorado natives and one will make the move to the Cowboy Capital from Washington. Tarleton also drew two players out of Canada – one from Edmonton, Alberta and one from Hamilton, Ontario.

A point of emphasis for Cuadrado and assistant coach Rex Carrell throughout the recruiting cycle was building the program from the ground up. All but one of the eventual newcomers are high school seniors.

The coaching staff anticipates adding 6-8 more players in the coming months to round out its roster.

"I think this is just the start of our class for next fall," Cuadrado said. "We're looking at transfers as well but we're also still looking for some freshmen in there, too. I think we're further along than I thought we'd be. When I accepted this job – and I knew the challenge this job presented – I'm impressed with what we've been able to achieve so far."

Below is a breakdown of each athlete who officially joined Texan Nation on Wednesday:

• Jaycie Bass, Midfielder, San Antonio, Madison HS, Sting San Antonio: Bass will make the move north to Stephenville following a decorated four-year prep career. She has earned two sets of All-District first team honors and has served as a team captain twice at Madison HS. She will major in animal science at Tarleton.

• Mila Bettinelli, forward, Sebastopol, California; Cardinal Newman HS, Santa Rosa United: The 5-10 forward is an integral part of one of the winningest high school programs in Sonoma County. Bettinelli helped lead Cardinal Newman to two CIF State Championships and is a three-year letter winner. She maintains a 4.3 grade point average, is an AP Honors and Dean's List student and intends to major in psychology.

• Lindsey Beyers, forward/defender, Murphy, Texas; Wylie HS, Legacy FC: The 5-6 Beyers is a two-year letter winner for Wylie, where she earned first team All-District credentials after helping the team win a District title. Beyers is an honor student and Academic All-District athlete and will major in animal science at Tarleton.

• Rylie Bloomfield, goalkeeper, Yucaipa, California; Yucaipa, HS, West Coast FC: She is the first of two keepers Cuadrado signed and an elite athlete. Bloomfield anchored Yucaipa to a 2020-21 conference championship and was chosen as the top goalkeeper among her conference peers at the conclusion of the season. Bloomfield intends to major in nursing at Tarleton.

• Jenaya Brown, midfielder, Edmonton, Alberta; Laramie County Community College: The former head man at Wyoming, Cuadrado didn't have to look too far down the road to discover Brown. One of two Canadians in Tarleton's recruiting class, Brown capped her junior college career by leading Laramie County CC to NJCAA Region IX Regular Season and Tournament Championships. The Golden Eagles competed in the NJCAA National Championships in Spring of 2021. She will major in kinesiology at Tarleton.

• Teeghan Dodd, midfielder/defender, Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Rock Canyon HS, Real Colorado: Dodd is a member of one of the premier club teams in the Centennial State, Real Colorado, which has won two consecutive club state titles. She intends to major in general business at Tarleton.

• Kaitlyn Flanagan, defender, Orange, California; Villa Park HS, Slammers FC: Kaitlyn is a four-year letter winner and two-time first team All-Conference honoree for Villa Park HS. She has helped the team win three conference championships. In 2018 she was a Villa Park Rookie of the Year recipient.

• Kyra Goudzwaard, midfielder/forward, Littleton, Colorado; Chatfield Senior HS, Colorado Rapids: Another addition from Colorado's renowned club soccer scene, Goudzwaard is a member of Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club. She is a four-year letter winner and two-time All-Conference honoree at Chatfield HS. She will major in kinesiology at Tarleton.

• Makenzie Griffith, defender, Montgomery, Texas; Montgomery HS, Challenge SC: Griffith is one of the most highly regarded defenders in Montgomery County. She is a two-time recipient of first team All-County honors and was chosen to the All-Region second team in 2018 and 2019. Griffith intends to major in kinesiology at Tarleton.

• Avery Harr, defender/midfielder, Aurora, Colorado; Grandview HS, Real Colorado: Harr is the second of two signees who competes for Real Colorado and helped the club claim the 2019 state title as a high school sophomore. At Grandview, she earned first team All-State honors, served as a team captain her junior and senior years and lettered in every season. She will major in communications at Tarleton.

• Macy Hellwig, midfielder, St. Catherine's, Ontario; Denis Morris Catholic HS, Hamilton United: Niagara Falls is home, but Hellwig should fit in seamlessly on the pitch in the Lone Star State. The 5-11 midfielder is ranked No. 2 overall by First Touch Football (FTF) Canada and is a member of FTF's top-60 player pool. She will major in psychology at Tarleton.

• Mikayla Kendall, goalkeeper, Orange, California; Villa Park HS, Slammers FC: Kendall is the second of two Californian keepers and part two of Tarleton's Villa Park HS tandem. She competed alongside Flanagan throughout high school and with Slammers FC and was one of the region's top goalkeepers. Kendall intends to major in psychology at Tarleton.

• Avery Libed, midfielder, Bothell, Washington; Inglemoor HS, Eastside FC: Libed is the leader of a north Seattle powerhouse soccer program in Inglemoor. She helped the Vikings earn a 2020-21 District Championship while picking up first team All-District and All-League accolades. She will major in digital media studies at Tarleton.

• Rylee Low, defender, Midland; Midland Lee HS, Solar SC: A four-year letter winner, Low was chosen as her high school's Midfielder of the Year in 2020 and earned first team All-District accolades a year prior. She will major in kinesiology at Tarleton.

• Brianna Rodriguez, midfielder/forward, Waxahachie HS; Life HS, D'feeters: Rodriguez has lettered three times on the pitch at Life HS, where she was named Team Offensive MVP and garnered ODP Regional Team recognition. Rodriguez will major in kinesiology at Tarleton.

• Sydney Rouillard, defender, Wichita Falls; Christ Academy, Sting Dallas Black: Rouillard is exceptional on the high school sports scene. She is a five-sport athlete and has picked up multiple sets of first team All-District and All-State credentials in volleyball, basketball and soccer.