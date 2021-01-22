Tarleton to add women’s soccer program in Fall 2022, search for head coach under way

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – As Tarleton continues its growth to NCAA Division I, the athletics department will be adding women's soccer with the expectation to begin play in the Fall of 2022.

"The addition of women's soccer has been something we've discussed for many years and, with our move to NCAA Division I and the Western Athletic Conference, the time is now to act on it," said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman. "The WAC has an incredible soccer reputation across the nation and we're excited for the opportunity to compete for more conference and national championships."

Tarleton currently sponsors 14 NCAA Division I sports, including 13 in the Western Athletic Conference. Tarleton's addition of women's soccer will complete the league-wide sponsorship of the sport with all nine active members competing. All five schools entering the WAC in the latest expansion bring a women's soccer program.

The nationwide search for a head coach is ongoing and the finalist will be named this spring, allowing for a full year of recruitment before beginning the inaugural soccer season.