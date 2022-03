Special to the Empire-Tribune

Hunter Rudloff, a member of the Tyler Junior College golf team, made a hole-in-one during the TJC Spring Golf Invitational held earlier this month at Oak Hurst Golf Course.

Rudloff, a freshman from Stephenville, aced the 144-yard No. 14 hole using a 9-iron.

It was his first ace.

Witnesses were Grayson Traweek, a TJC freshman from Stephenville, and Kimeky Gonzales.