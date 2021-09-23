Tarleton to revive men’s golf program

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – After 27 years, the Tarleton men's golf program will return to Tarleton State University in fall 2022.

"This is an exciting time for our athletic department and one that I have personally been looking forward to for some time," said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman. "Our men's golf program has such a rich tradition of excellence at this university and we're thankful to Tarleton President Dr. James Hurley and everyone involved in reviving this program. We're excited to begin the search for its next head coach."

Tarleton's history in men's golf dates to 1929 when the program was initially added as a university-sanctioned program with legendary multi-sport head coach, W.J. Wisdom, at the helm.

Like much of Tarleton's other sports, the men's golf program carried into the senior college era and was dominant through the TIAA. Tarleton finished among the top two in the TIAA standings during the final seven years of the league's existence, including back-to-back TIAA championships in 1990 and 1991.

When Tarleton made the jump to NCAA Division II, former Tarleton President Dr. Dennis McCabe surrendered the men's golf and tennis programs in exchange for the addition of women's softball to advance the university commitment to Title IX gender equality.

In a February 1995 interview with Tarleton's J-TAC newspaper, McCabe said, "This is a good news, bad news situation. On the one hand, we are breaking new ground by offering an intercollegiate program in women's softball. However, when resources are limited, decisions must reflect total fiscal responsibility and we cannot simply afford to retain every sport."

"It was a difficult decision when we moved to NCAA Division II, but it's an amazing feeling to be a part of this program's revival," said Reisman. "Our university and system leadership has had a tremendous vision for the revival of this program and we're thankful for the opportunity to bring a new era of student-athletes into our athletic family."

Men's golf is the second program added to Tarleton State University during the NCAA Division I transition, joining women's soccer, which is currently in the recruiting phase and will play their first game in August 2022.

A search for the next head coach of the men's golf program is currently under way. Competition will begin next fall.