More than 240 golfers take part in 30th Annual Perry Elliott Plowboy Shootout

TSU Sports Information

WILLOW PARK – Tarleton Athletics' 30th Annual Perry Elliott Plowboy Shootout presented by First Financial Bank saw 244 fans of the purple and white enjoy a round of golf at Squaw Creek Golf Course on Friday.

"I can't say enough about the wonderful support of our fans," said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman "Our Texan Club and the athletics staff worked incredibly hard to give these fans a wonderful day out on the course. The support system for Tarleton State University's athletic programs and student-athletes is a vital part of our growth as an NCAA Division I program."

This was the first year the tournament took on the namesake of longtime supporter Perry Elliott, who passed away in January. An honorary putt in his memory was taken prior to the afternoon flight.

In addition to the record-setting number of attendees, the Plowboy Shootout featured 254 hole and hall of fame sponsorships. All proceeds from the event go directly to the Tarleton Athletics Scholarship fund.

The teams competed in a four-person scramble and had the chance to win prizes for Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and a hole-in-one shot for a chance to win a new car.

The top three teams were awarded prizes for their victory. The second and third place teams were determined by a scorecard playoff. The winner of the Longest Drive was Cale Hollingsworth while Kyle Lukert won the Closest to the Pin award. The winning teams are as follows:

First Place

• Ron Wulf

• Braden Montgomery

• Matt Dunn

• Colin Ramsey

• Shane Kimberling

Second Place

• Davin Riebock

• J.D. Lytle

• Meson Singleton

• Lenny Atencio

Third Place

• Byron Anderson

• Steve Kelly

• Chris Dearing

• Cale Colberson

• Matt Ligion