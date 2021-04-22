Rodriguez finishes 12th to lead Texan Golf at WAC Championship

TSU Sports Information

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – Sofia Rodriguez led Tarleton Women's Golf with a 12th place finish at the WAC Championships held at the Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Tarleton is not eligible to count on the team leaderboard in the WAC Championship due to being in the first year of transitioning to NCAA Division I. The Texans played as individuals on the player leaderboard as did fellow transitioning members California Baptist and Dixie State. Chicago State also played as individuals due to only having three active players.

New Mexico State won the WAC Championship with a three-round score of 873 (+9) and was seven strokes ahead of second-place finisher Grand Canyon.

Rodriguez had rounds of 74-72-78 for a final score of 224 (+8) to tie for 12th place at the Par 72, 6,395-yard course. Rodriguez was two strokes off from finishing in the top 10. Victoria Estrada of Utah Valley won the individual title with a 214 (-2). In the 54-hole tournament, Rodriguez totaled 29 pars and a team-leading nine birdies. It's the second time this season that Rodriguez placed inside the top 20, with the other coming in the Prairie View A&M Invitational where she won the individual title alongside teammate Alejandra Cambronero.

Junie Khaw played the final round of her standout Tarleton career as the senior tied for 19th with a score of 77-72-83—232 (+16). The four-year all-conference Texan placed in the top 20 in all five tournaments in the inaugural Division I season and four times inside the top 10, leading the team in both categories. In the three rounds, Khaw posted 29 pars to tie for the team lead as well as seven birdies.

Cambronero continued her climb up the individual leaderboard on the final day, moving up seven spots to tie for 23rd. Cambronero had rounds of 82-75-76—233 (+17) that featured 29 pars and seven birdies.

Rounding out the Texan lineup was Beatrice Grise and Marianella Moreschi, who each tied for 38th with scores of 252 (+36).

Tarleton is not eligible for the NCAA Division I regional tournament due to being in the first year of its transition. The Texan Golf season will resume in the Fall.