Texan Golf wins Prairie View A&M Invitational

TSU Sports Information

HOUSTON – Tarleton Women's Golf won its first tournament as a member of NCAA Division I, leading from start to finish at the Prairie View A&M Invitational.

The Texans carded a 930 (+66) and won the event by 20 strokes over Western Illinois, who had a 950 (+86). The Texans recorded rounds of 309-313-308 in the 54-hole tournament at the Sterling Country Club, a Par 72, 6,072-yard course.

Tarleton had two players tie for the individual title, three players in the top 10 and all five finishing in the top 15.

Alejandra Cambronero and Sofia Rodriguez won the individual title, each tying for first place with a score of 227 (+11). It's the first collegiate win for Cambronero, a freshman from Marbella, Spain. For Rodriguez, it's her second title and first of the season. The Cantabria, Spain native won the Oklahoma Intercollegiate last season as a freshman.

Cambronero saved her best for last, firing a career-low 70 (-2) in the final round to climb up the leaderboard. Cambronero had rounds of 77-80-70, with the two-under score on the final 18 resulting in a tournament low for all 27 individuals. Rodriguez stayed steady all week, posting rounds of 76-74-77 for the sophomore's third career top-10 finish.

Junie Khaw recorded her third straight top-10 finish to start the season, shooting a 77-84-76—237 (+21) to place sixth. In her four-year career, Khaw has finished in the top 10 individually 14 times.

Marianella Moreschi and Beatrice Grise had their best finishes of their careers as the freshman duo finished 14th and 15th, respectively. Moreschi had rounds of 79-81-85—245 (+29) while Grise posted rounds of 82-78-86—246 (+30).