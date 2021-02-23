Khaw in seventh to lead Texans through Day 1 of the Islander Classic

TSU Sports Information

CORPUS CHRISTI – Tarleton Golf is in eighth place after 33 holes played in the Islander Classic at the Corpus Christi Country Club on Monday.

Tarleton was scheduled to play 36 holes in the opening round of its Division I debut, but darkness delayed the final three holes of the second round for the Texans. Tarleton will tee off from hole 6 at 8:20 a.m. on a shotgun start and finish the second round tomorrow morning before playing the final 18 holes of the tournament.

Tarleton recorded a 323 (+35) in the opening round and is +68 on the day. Sam Houston leads the 11-team field with a 298 and is +22 through 16 holes in the second round. The Texans are nine strokes behind Ball State from moving up to seventh place. As a team, Tarleton has 66 pars and 14 birdies, which is tied for second among the field.

Junie Khaw made quite the impression in her Division I debut as the senior is tied for seventh overall to lead Tarleton individuals. Playing on the Par 72, 6,065-yard course, Khaw carded a 75 (+3) in the first round and is +7 overall through 15 holes in round two. Khaw is only five strokes off the lead, held by Leah Alberto of Sam Houston.

The senior registered three birdies in the first round and has added three more birdies to her scorecard in the second round. She also has 15 pars through 33 holes. Khaw leads all individuals in Par 5 scoring with a 4.75 (-2) and is tied for second in Par 3 scoring, averaging a 3.00 (E).

Marianella Moreschi is tied for 36th with a +18 and shot an 83 (+11) in the opening round. Moreschi registered three birdies and 14 pars on the day. Alejandra Cambronero and Beatrice Grise are both tied for 47th after the round and are 24-over-par. Grise logged an 82 (+10) followed by Cambronero who shot an 83 (+11) in round one. Grise has two birdies and 11 pars while Cambronero sank three birdies along with 10 pars.

Sofia Rodriguez finished the day at +50 after 33 holes and shot an 88 (+16) in round one. The sophomore tallied 14 total pars.