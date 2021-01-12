Brogens signed to women's golf roster for 2021 fall season

TSU Sports Information

Tarleton women's golf head coach Isabel Jimenez has announced the signing of Mathilde Brogens to a National Letter of Intent to join the roster for the fall 2021 season.

Brogens comes to Tarleton from Hammel, Denmark, and will be a freshman on the Texan roster.

"I am very happy that Mathilde decided to commit to our golf program," said Jimenez. "Mathilde has a lot of national and international competition experience and she is also coming from a high school that is only dedicated to athletes, so she is already used to the college routine where academics and athletics have to be equally taken care of. She is definitely going to be a great add to our roster and I have no doubt she will be a leader from day one. I am very excited to see her start her college career and help her become an even better player this season."

Brogens played her high school golf at Ikast-Brande Gymnasium in Ikast, Denmark. She played golf all four years of high school and was a team captain. She also played soccer and was a team captain.

Brogens was named the Sports Talent of the Year in the State in 2018 and is currently ranked No. 16 in the U18 National Rankings of Denmark. Her current scoring average is a 75 with a career-low round of 71.

Brogens also played club golf with the Hammel Golf Club for six years where she won state, national and international championships. She was also named Best Youth Player in the Club and Best Performance several times.

In her golf career, Brogens has won several tour championships, including the Bravo Tours Masters in 2020, Titleist and Footjoy West Coast Masters in 2019, Lyngbygaard Open T1 in 2018, Jelling Junior Classic in 2018 and the Wilson Staff Junior Open in 2018.

Brogens plans to major in the science field, either in biology or chemistry.