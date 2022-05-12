Former Texans QB Holmes signed by CFL’s Montreal Alouettes

TSU Sports Information

Former Tarleton quarterback Ben Holmes is back in professional football, recently signing with the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes.

This is Holmes' third professional stop since finishing his collegiate career at Tarleton.

In February, Holmes was selected fourth overall in the very first United States Football League Draft. A foot injury during camp curbed his tenure with the New Jersey Generals. He also was a member of the Indoor Football League's Arizona Rattlers in 2021.

At Tarleton, Holmes went 23-2 as a starting QB, the best mark in program history. He finished his career with the fifth-most passing yards (5,997), the most passing yards per game (262.3) and the second-most passing touchdowns (62) in Tarleton history.

The signal caller led the Texans to back-to-back Lone Star Conference Championships and undefeated regular seasons in 2018-19.

The 2022 CFL regular season begins June 9, opened by Holmes and the Alouettes at the Calgary Stampeders. Montreal will play its first of two preseason games on May 28 at the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.