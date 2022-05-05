Texans DB Franklin signed by Jacksonville Jaguars

TSU Sports Information

Another Tarleton Texan has reached the pinnacle of his sport by signing into the NFL.

On Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed Tarleton defensive back Benjie Franklin.

Franklin played the last three years with the Texans, recording eight interceptions, 27 passes defended, one fumble recovery, two blocked kicks and 103 total tackles in 29 games. His senior season in 2021, the Houston, Texas, native had three interceptions, nine passes defended and 36 tackles (32 solo) in nine games.

In 2020, Franklin scored two defensive touchdowns and a safety. He returned a blocked field goal attempt 68 yards for a touchdown, he recovered a fumble and scored from 48 yards out, plus he blocked a PAT and returned it 98 yards for a two-point safety.

The Jaguars added Franklin as an undrafted free agent shortly after the 2022 NFL Draft. He is one of six new defensive backs on the team, through their draft and UDFA classes.

Franklin is the 19th player in Tarleton Football history to sign into the NFL. He is the second Tarleton player to sign with Jacksonville, joining defensive lineman Tywain Myles (2008).