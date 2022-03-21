Tarleton Football announces 2022 summer camps

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton Football announced this week they will host five camps this upcoming summer.

There is a camp available for virtually all youth ages, beginning with the Little Texan Camp to start June, ending with Friday Night Lights in late July.

All five camp details can be found below:

Little Texan Camp

• Dates: June 1-3

• Ages: Pre-K through 7th Grade

• Time: 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. daily (check-in starts at 8 a.m.)

• Cost: $120 (includes camp insurance and meal)

One-Day Camp No. 1

• Date: June 11

• Ages: 10th-12th Grade

• Time: 1-5 p.m. (registration starts at 11:30 a.m.)

• Cost: $40

High School Elite Camp

• Dates: June 13-15

• Ages: 8th-12th Grade

• Time: Check-in is 4-5:30 p.m. on Day 1, check-out is 12 p.m. on Day 3

• Cost: $175 for commuter, $300 for overnights (meals included)

One-Day Camp No. 2

• Date: July 9

• Ages: 10th-12th Grade

• Time: 1-5 p.m. (registration starts at 11:30 a.m.)

• Cost: $40

Friday Night Lights

• Date: July 22

• Ages: 10th-12th Grade

• Time: 6-9 p.m. (registration starts at 5 p.m.)

• Cost: $40

For full information regarding any of the five camps, and to register, visit www.texansfootballcamps.com