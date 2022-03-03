Tarleton Football to play Spring Game on April 23 at Memorial Stadium

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Spring is just around the corner, and with the season brings real Tarleton football, as the team announced this week they will host a spring game in April.

On April 23 at 6 p.m. CT, the Texans will host an intrasquad game at Memorial Stadium to culminate the end of spring football, which gets underway on March 23.

Tarleton State University welcomes all to enjoy the event like a traditional gameday, with tailgating, concessions and entertainment.

Students and fans are invited to witness the 2022 Texan team in action, with a large returning roster from last season, in addition to seven transfers Tarleton added in the offseason.

Further details regarding gameday activities and events will be announced as the game approaches.

Season ticket deposits are being accepted by the Tarleton ticket office. Fans can visit this website to place a deposit today: \tarletontickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1545