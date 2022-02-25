Former Texan DBs Martin, Robinson selected in USFL Draft

TSU Sports Information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two more former Tarleton Texans were drafted in the United States Football League Draft on Monday night, joining quarterback Ben Holmes, who was taken fourth overall.

Defensive backs Dominique Martin and Prince Robinson were both selected in the 10th round of the USFL Draft that consisted of 35 rounds, carrying over through Tuesday. Martin was picked fourth in the 10th round, 76th overall, by the Michigan Panthers, while Martin was drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers 80th overall, the eighth pick of the 10th round.

Three of the eight teams in the USFL Draft have former Texans on the roster for the league's first season in 35 years. Holmes was drafted by the New Jersey Generals fourth overall earlier Monday.

Martin was most recently a member of the NFL's Green Bay Packers. He played four years at Tarleton, his final season as a defensive back where he earned an All-LSC honorable mention nod in 2016. He recorded five interceptions, 15 pass breakups and 41 tackles that year. He played his first three years with the Texans as a wide receiver, hauling in 35 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

Robinson was the LSC Defensive Back of the Year his senior season at Tarleton in 2019. He was also named an Associated Press First Team All-American after leading the nation in the regular season with three interception returns for scores. He added 13 pass breakups and 57 total tackles. Robinson played two years at Tarleton, his first in 2018, where he was All-LSC First Team and Tarleton's own Special Teams Most Valuable Player.

The 2022 USFL regular season will begin April 16 and run through mid-June, followed by the playoffs. The first game will feature Holmes and the Generals on April 16, set to air on both FOX and NBC.