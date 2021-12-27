Tarleton’s Hafford named First Team 2021 AFCA FCS All-American

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Yet again, Devin Hafford has earned one of the highest honors in the sport.

Last week, Tarleton defensive back Hafford was named to the 2021 American Football Coaches Association FCS All-America First Team.

It's his third All-American tag of 2021, adding to his spots on the Stats Perform FCS All-America Team and Associated Press FCS All-America Team.

He's on the First Team for the first time this year, joining defensive backs Justin Ford (Montana), Koby Perry (Austin Peay) and Decobie Durant (South Carolina State).

This is the fifth All-American honor for Hafford in his Tarleton career. In 2018, he was a D2CCA Second Team All-American and an AP Second Team All-American. He also earned a Don Hansen honorable mention All-American that season.

He is one of 72 players in Tarleton football's senior college history labeled an All-American, and one of 36 in the program's NCAA era.

Hafford was the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-WAC this season. He recorded six interceptions, two fumble recoveries, seven pass breakups, 50 total tackles (25 solo), and 3.0 tackles for a loss.

His eight takeaways were the tied-third most across all of NCAA Division I, counting both FBS and FCS. His six interceptions were the tied-fourth most across all of Division I. They were also the tied-sixth most interceptions in a single-season in Tarleton football history, two short of matching the most in one season in the program's total run. Hafford had three multi-takeaway games, tied for the most such games in the country. He earned a WAC Defensive Player of the Week nod following two interceptions, two pass breakups and seven tackles against Midwestern State.

Over the course of six seasons since 2016, Hafford helped the Texans go 35-21 in his 56 games on the field, tallying 243 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 12 interceptions, 57 passes defended, a FF and four fumble recoveries. His 12 picks are tied for the third most in a Texan's career, two short of the record. He was also LSC Defensive Back of the Year and First Team All-LSC in 2018, plus All-LSC Second Team in 2017.