Hafford earns second 2021 All-American honor for Tarleton

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – For the second time in less than a week, Devin Hafford had another All-American label added to his resume.

The Tarleton defensive back was named to the 2021 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team on Monday, six days after landing on the 2021 Associated Press FCS All-America Team.

He's on the Second Team along with fellow DBs Zy Alexander (Southeastern Louisiana), Montrae Braswell (Missouri State), Qua Brown (Southern Illinois) and Decobie Durant (South Carolina State).

This is the fourth All-American tag for Hafford in his Tarleton career. In 2018, he was a D2CCA Second Team All-American and an AP Second Team All-American. He also earned a Don Hansen honorable mention All-American that season.

He is one of 72 players in Tarleton football's senior college history labeled an All-American, and one of 36 in the program's NCAA era.

Hafford was the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-WAC this season. He recorded six interceptions, two fumble recoveries, seven pass breakups, 50 total tackles (25 solo), and 3.0 tackles for a loss.

His eight takeaways were the tied-third most across all of NCAA Division I, counting both FBS and FCS. His six interceptions were the tied-fourth most across all of Division I. They were also the tied-sixth most interceptions in a single-season in Tarleton football history, two short of matching the most in one season in the program's total run. Hafford had three multi-takeaway games, tied for the most such games in the country. He earned a WAC Defensive Player of the Week nod following two interceptions, two pass breakups and seven tackles against Midwestern State.

Over the course of six seasons since 2016, Hafford helped the Texans go 35-21 in his 56 games on the field, tallying 243 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 12 interceptions, 57 passes defended, a FF and four fumble recoveries. His 12 picks are tied for the third most in a Texan's career, two short of the record. He was also LSC Defensive Back of the Year and First Team All-LSC in 2018, plus All-LSC Second Team in 2017