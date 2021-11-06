Texans to clash with Cardinals in conference matchup Saturday

TSU Sports Information

The Tarleton Texans will look to bounce back from last week's loss to Sam Houston with a conference game against Lamar, who is riding a five-game losing streak.

The game, set for 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, will be broadcast on ESPN+, with John Liddle and Richard Bartel on the call. The game can be heard on Tarleton Sports Network at 90.5 FM in Stephenville and surrounding areas, with Byron Anderson, Kyle Masters, Cody Vannoy and Keltin Wiens leading the broadcast.

Tarleton is hosting its 4th Annual "Legends Game" to celebrate the 1991 Texan Baseball team's 30th anniversary. There will also be a postgame fireworks show for fans to enjoy.

The Texans are honoring the school's great leader with a Faculty and Staff Appreciation Game, in which all faculty and staff have access to free West Side General Admission tickets. Fans can get into the game for as little as $5 by using coupon code "LEGENDS" during checkout. The offer is only available online, tickets are for East Side General Admission or End Zone.

Texan Alley Tailgate will open at 9 a.m. in Lot A. For maps of the area and complete tailgating policies, visit TarletonSports.com/TexanAlley. Non-tailgating lots will open at 2 p.m., while the stadium gates will open at 4 p.m. At 4:30 p.m. at Texan Alley, the Tarleton Game Day Radio Show will begin live from onsite.

About the matchup

This is the first meeting between these two teams. When playing a brand-new opponent at home, the Texans are 27-12 in such games.

This is the second of three straight games for Tarleton against a fellow WAC opponent. With wins in the next two, the Texans will finish above .500 in their first year in the conference at 3-2.

Lamar is riding an active five-game losing streak. The Cardinals have lost three straight on the road. This is their last road game of the season.

Lamar is averaging 17.0 points (tied-105th), allowing 34.9 PPG (107th) with a -5 turnover margin (5 INT, 2 FR to 5 INT, 7 FR).

Quick hits

This is Tarleton's 4th Annual "Legends Game" in which the 1991 Texan Baseball team will be honored, celebrating its 30th anniversary. The team was the first in program history to win 40 games in a season and delivered the first TIAA championship under Hall of Fame Head Coach Jack Allen.

With a win against Lamar, Tarleton will earn its fifth win of the season. That would mark the sixth straight season the Texans have won at least five games, the 10th time in their last 11 seasons, 21st time of the last 23.

Over his last three games, Steven Duncan has compiled nine touchdowns and 842 passing yards (282.7 per).

In the last game, Benjie Franklin recorded 10 tackles and an interception. He shattered his previous career-high of six tackles, done three times before. He's also the first Texan with an interception and 10+ tackles in the same game since EJ Speed had a pick and 17 tackles against #1 Minnesota State- Mankato on Dec. 1, 2018, in the playoffs. Speed currently plays for the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

When in the red zone on both sides of the ball, Tarleton has had success all year. On offense, the Texans have scored on 30-of-35 trips, a .857 clip. Their 30 scores would be 14th-best in the FCS, if not for the transition leaderboard hiatus. Meanwhile, the defense has allowed 20 scores in the red zone, a would-be top-40 FCS mark.

Up next for Tarleton

Tarleton will play its last road game and its last conference game of the year at Abilene Christian on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. CT. ACU has the same record as the Texans at 4-4.