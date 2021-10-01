Texans to bring own flavor to Kentucky in game against EKU Colonels

TSU Sports Information

For the first time in team history, the Texans will hit the field in Kentucky for a battle against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels of the RMAC at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, with Greg Stotelmyer and Jim Tirey on the call, plus Wes Chandler working the sideline. The game can be heard on Tarleton Sports Network at 90.5 FM in Stephenville and surrounding areas, with Byron Anderson, Kyle Masters, Kyle Crews and Keltin Wiens leading the broadcast.

About the matchup

This is the first ever meeting between the Texans and Colonels. This is the first of two games against an opponent from the ASUN Conference for the Texans, with a home game against Central Arkansas slated for Nov. 20.

This is the first of two straight road games for Tarleton and third of four straight home games for EKU, dubbed its homecoming game.

This is the first time TSU will ever play in the state of Kentucky. KY will mark Tarleton's 17th state to play a game in (AL, AR, CA, CO, GA, KS, LA, MS, OH, OK, MN, MO, NE, NM, TX, UT, WA -- also Mexico).

Quick hits

This marks an even matchup with both teams sitting at 2-2 on the season. Tarleton has won both of their games by a combined 66 points, losing by a combined 15. EKU has played in three one-possession games, sporting a 2-1 record in such games.

Tarleton has scored 129 points over its last three games, good for 43.0 points per game. The last time the Texans had 100+ points across three games was 2019, a year they started 11-0.

Ronnell Wilson keeps climbing the Tarleton tackles leaderboard, surpassing Larry Fowler (314, 1979-82) for fourth on the career tackles list. Wilson (322 tackles) is just six tackles short of third place (Marquis Wadley, 328, 2011-13) and 17 tackles short of second place (Robert Ivey, 339, 1985-88). Tally Neal (1975-78) is first at 613.

Greg Eggleston Jr. was just named the Ticketsmarter WAC Defensive Player of the Week after his two-interception performance against New Mexico Highlands. He's the first Tarleton freshman (true or redshirt) to have two interceptions in a game since Dee Collins had two against Southwestern Oklahoma State in 2008.

This is Tarleton's second road game of the year. Before the Texans' loss at SFA in the season opener, Tarleton had won seven straight road games. Including the loss at SFA, Tarleton has won 11 of its last 13 road games.



Road Warriors

The Texans haven't been fazed much playing in front of opposing crowds. Including their season-opening loss at Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton has won an incredible 11 of its last 13 games on the road, one of which was a 2018 playoff loss at No. 1 Minnesota State- Mankato. The Texans had knocked off seven wins in a row from 2019-20, going 6-0 in 2019 and 1-0 in 2020.

Over this 13-game span, the Texans have averaged 39.7 points while giving up an average of 18.9 points per game. The difference in scoring margin across the 13 games is 270 points, 20.8 points per contest.