Tarleton freshman DB dubbed WAC Defensive Player of the Week

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — After a strong night by the Tarleton defensive unit on Saturday, freshman defensive back Greg Eggleston Jr. was named the Ticketsmarter Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

This marks the first career weekly honor for Eggleston and the second by a Tarleton player this season, as linebacker D.J. Harris was named the TicketSmarter WAC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2.

Eggleston's recognition comes on the heels of the Texans' 40-21 win over New Mexico Highlands at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Week 4 of the college football season, games played Sept. 20-26. Eggleston had two interceptions and four solo tackles in the game, recording his first career interceptions in just his third career game.

The San Antonio, Texas, native is in his second season at Tarleton with a freshman classification due to the extra year of eligibility from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic affected season. He's the first Tarleton freshman (true or redshirt) to have two interceptions in a single game since cornerback Dee Collins had two picks against Southwestern Oklahoma State in 2008 as a redshirt freshman.

Tarleton running back Daniel Wright Jr. and wide receiver Dray Roberson were among nominees for the WAC Offensive and Special Teams players of the week, respectively.