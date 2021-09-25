Tarleton looks to rebound at home against New Mexico Highlands

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Following an incredible crowd of more than 12,000 fans in the home opener, the Tarleton Texans are looking to pack Memorial Stadium once again, this time for a showdown with New Mexico Highlands of the RMAC on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, with Kyle Youmans and Richard Bartel on the call. The game can be heard on Tarleton Sports Network at 90.5 FM in Stephenville and surrounding areas, with Byron Anderson, Kyle Masters, Kyle Crews and Keltin Wiens leading the broadcast.

Tickets are available at the box office and online at TarletonSports.com/tickets.

Game day festivities

Tarleton is increasing fan capacity to 16,500 for future home football games, adding bleacher seating in the end zones following a great turnout in the home opener. Saturday will be the first game with the increase in capacity, as Tarleton faces off against New Mexico Highlands.

Saturday also marks Tarleton's school of kinesiology's 100-year celebration.

Texan Alley Tailgate will open at 9 a.m. in Lot A. For maps of the area and complete tailgating policies, visit TarletonSports.com/TexanAlley. Non-tailgating lots will open at 2 p.m., while the stadium gates will open at 4 p.m.

The Tarleton crowd was rocking in the Texans' home opener this season, with players saying it was the most fans they've ever played in front of. With the big crowd, the Texans cruised to a 54-7 win.

Winning at home is something Tarleton is accustomed to, especially under head coach Todd Whitten. The Texans are 49-17 at home under Whitten, a winning percentage of .742. Following a loss away from Stephenville and returning home for their next game, Tarleton is 14-7 in such games under Whitten.

About the matchup

This is the fifth ever meeting between the Texans and Cowboys, with the series beginning in 1997. Tarleton won the last two contests by a combined score of 88-14, winning the last meeting 35-7 in Stephenville on Aug. 26, 2004. The teams have only played each other in Texas.

This is the second game this season for TSU against a team from the RMAC. The Texans won the first one, against Fort Lewis, 54-7.

The Texans and Cowboys have a shared opponent — Fort Lewis. New Mexico Highlands won 44-7 against them to start the year.

The Cowboys just lost 56-37 to Colorado Mesa, allowing 586 yards.

Quick hits

To accommodate large crowds for future games, Tarleton is adding bleachers to the end zones, expanding capacity to 16,500 from 12,000, beginning Saturday. This comes off the heels of a packed house in their home opener, with more than 12,000 fans (above capacity) in attendance. Even with last season's lower attendance cap because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tarleton has had over 10,000 fans at Memorial Stadium four times since 2019. The Texans are 4-0 in those games, outscoring their opponents 180-77 (average margin of victory of 25.8 points).

Up next

Tarleton will next head to Richmond, Kentucky, to take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels for the first time in team history. Eastern Kentucky plays in the FCS's Ohio Valley Conference, sporting a 1-2 record so far this season. Tarleton will play them on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.