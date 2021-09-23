Tarleton Football to help bring awareness of pediatric cancer during Saturday’s game

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton football is making Saturday's contest against New Mexico Highlands a little more meaningful, as the program has teamed up with Curing Kids Cancer to show their support for pediatric cancer awareness.

On Saturday, the Texans will wear helmet stickers and wristbands while coaches wear wristbands, gold whistles and lanyards to show their support of First and Gold, a campaign to promote National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Curing Kids Cancer has worked to bring awareness of childhood cancer, where they say research is underfunded.

"In the nine years of our 'First and Gold' campaign, college football teams have really helped raise awareness of the desperate need for funding for childhood cancer research," said Grainne Owen, Curing Kids Cancer co-founder and president. "That awareness is helping to raise more funds that are making the difference between a child surviving or not. Bottom line – more children are being saved. And that's inspirational!"

Tarleton is one of six colleges to help bring awareness to pediatric cancer this month, and one of four programs set to do it on Saturday. Duke, Houston and South Carolina will also be wearing helmet stickers and wristbands on Saturday, while Georgia and Alabama participated in First and Gold earlier this month.

Since 2005, Curing Kids Cancer has raised more than $20 million for pediatric cancer research. Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children in the United States, and according to the nonprofit, there is a 1 in 285 chance a child will be diagnosed with cancer before age 20.