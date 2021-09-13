Tarleton LB Harris named WAC Defensive Player of the Week

TSU Sports Information

Following a huge night for the Tarleton Texans in their 54-7 win over Fort Lewis on Saturday night, linebacker D.J. Harris has been named TicketSmarter WAC Defensive Player of the Week.

His honor comes in Week 2 of the college football season, for games played Sept. 6-12.

Harris led the team in tackles with 12, seven of them in solo fashion, forcing a safety, recording a sack, 1.5 tackles for a loss and three quarterback hurries. He was part of a dominant Texan defense that allowed only 190 yards of total offense for Fort Lewis and just one score.

Harris, a sophomore from Houston, has recorded consecutive games with double-digit tackles to start the season. He leads the Western Athletic Conference in tackles per game with an 11.5 average. His safety came on the heels of a 3rd and 10 for the Skyhawks at their own 1-yard line, as he stuffed quarterback Jack Hanenburg behind the line on a designed QB keeper.

This marks the first weekly award by a Texan this season and the first weekly career award for Harris.

Tarleton running back Daniel Wright Jr. and punter Jake Walrath were among nominees for the WAC Offensive and Special Teams players of the week, respectively.