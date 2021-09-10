Tarleton football home opener marks Family Weekend, Military Appreciation

TSU Sports Information

The Tarleton Texans will begin their 2021 home slate at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. against the Fort Lewis Skyhawks of the RMAC.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, with Kyle Youmans and Richard Bartel on the call. The game can be heard on Tarleton Sports Network at 90.5 FM in Stephenville and surrounding areas, with Byron Anderson, Kyle Masters, Kyle Crews and Keltin Wiens leading the broadcast.

Tickets are available at the box office and online at TarletonSports.com/tickets.

Game Day Festivities

Saturday's game marks both Family Weekend and Military Appreciation at Memorial Stadium.

All active duty service members and retired members of the armed forces will receive free general admission tickets for themselves and their immediate families, which can be picked up at the east side ticket office of Memorial Stadium.

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack of the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Tarleton will be commemorating the 13 service members who were killed at the attack of a Kabul airport in Afghanistan two weeks ago. There will also be a special recognition for veteran Wayne Frank, the eldest living veteran in Erath County.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp will be conducting the coin toss, and the university will be hosting postgame fireworks.

Texan Alley Tailgate will open at 9 a.m. in Lot A. For maps of the area and complete tailgating policies, visit TarletonSports.com/TexanAlley. Non-tailgating lots will open at 2 p.m., while the stadium gates will open at 4 p.m. At 4:30 p.m. at Texan Alley, the Tarleton Game Day Radio Show will begin live from onsite.

About the matchup

This is the first ever meeting between Tarleton and Fort Lewis, who plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in NCAA Division II.

Of the 10 teams currently in the RMAC, Tarleton has played three of them — New Mexico Highlands, Colorado School of Mines, Chadron State. This is the first of two games for Tarleton against an RMAC team this year. TSU hosts New Mexico Highlands on Sept. 25.

Fort Lewis has lost eight straight games, last winning on Oct. 5, 2019. It's their longest losing streak since Sept. 8, 2012, through Sept. 7, 2013 (11 straight losses).

Big night ahead

Tarleton's home opener is also the team's Family Weekend game and Military Appreciation Night. The Texans will host several family-friendly events throughout the day, along with hosting several moments to honor military members.

Before the game, there will be a moment of silence for the 13 service members tragically killed in a Kabul airport attack two weeks ago. The team will also recognize the significance of the day, as the game is played on Sept. 11, 20 years after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon that killed almost 3,000 people.

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp will be present for the coin toss before the game.

Down but not out

Tarleton dropped its season opener at Stephen F. Austin last Saturday. The loss snapped a seven-game road winning streak for TSU, their first loss away from home since Dec. 1, 2018. There is no reason for the Texans to panic, as they've started a season 0-2 just once under HC Todd Whitten in his previous 11 years at the helm (2016).

Fort Lewis arrives to Stephenville with an eight-game losing streak. Over the eight-game drought, Fort Lewis has been outscored 294-73 (27.6 average margin of defeat).