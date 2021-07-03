Tickets on sale for Tarleton football at Globe Life Park Sept. 18

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Texan football is headed to Globe Life Park in Arlington for their first look at future WAC opponent, Southern Utah, on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. and tickets are now on sale.

All ticket purchases must be made at https://www.mlb.com/rangers/ballpark/globe-life-park/events/football through Major League Baseball's website. Ticket prices extend up to $20 for Field Reserved seats. Parking passes are also available for $15.

Globe Life Park is the former home of the Texas Rangers Baseball team and now plays host to premier sporting events in the metroplex.

There are two ways to access your tickets and parking passes using your mobile device:

Download the MLB Ballpark app from your phone's app store. Use the same email address and password you entered when purchasing your tickets to log in, and follow the prompts until you reach the home screen. Tap the wallet icon at the bottom of the screen to view your tickets and parking passes.

You can also access your tickets through your My Rangers Tickets account by visiting texasrangers.com/mytickets on your phone's browser. Tap the green "Sign in to My Rangers Tickets" button, and use the same email address and password you entered when purchasing your tickets to log in. Once you've logged in, your next event will appear below your name. Tap the blue "View All Available Inventory" button to view all available events that you've purchased.

Tarleton is coming off a 5-3 spring season and will make its debut in the revitalized Western Athletic Conference. Southern Utah will join the WAC in the summer of 2022.

Season tickets for Tarleton State University football are still available for the six home football games, including those against new WAC rivals Sam Houston and Lamar. Reserved season tickets can be purchased online at TarletonSports.com/tickets.

2021 Tarleton State Football Schedule

• Sept. 4: time TBD, at Stephen F. Austin

• Sept. 11: 6 p.m., Fort Lewis at Memorial Stadium, Stephenville (Family Weekend)

• Sept. 18: 6 p.m., Southern Utah at Globe Life Park in Arlington

• Sept. 25: 6 p.m., New Mexico Highlands at Memorial Stadium, Stephenville

• Oct. 2: 2 p.m., at Eastern Kentucky

• Oct. 16: 8 p.m., at Dixie State in St. George, Utah

• Oct. 23: 6 p.m., Midwestern State at Memorial Stadium, Stephenville (Homecoming)

• Oct. 30: 6 p.m., Sam Houston at Memorial Stadium, Stephenville (Pink Out)

• Nov. 6: 6 p.m., Lamar at Memorial Stadium, Stephenville (Legends Game featuring 1991 Texan Baseball Team)

• Nov. 13: 1 p.m., at Abilene Christian in Abilene

• Nov. 20: 6 p.m., Central Arkansas at Memorial Stadium, Stephenville, (Senior Night)