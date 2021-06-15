Fall football promotional schedule set for inaugural WAC campaign

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – The second football season of 2021 is on the horizon and Tarleton has announced the promotional schedule for this fall's inaugural football season as a member of the Western Athletic Conference.

Tarleton Athletics and Tarleton State University have announced the complete promotional schedule for each home game for the fall season. Tarleton, who competed as an FCS Independent program last season, will take part in the WAC's revival of football this fall. The WAC stopped sponsoring football following the 2012 season, but with the addition of Tarleton, Dixie State, Abilene Christian, Sam Houston State, Lamar and Stephen F. Austin, have revived the sport beginning this season.

The complete promotional schedule is as follows:

• Sept. 11 vs. Fort Lewis: Family Weekend; Military Appreciation; Postgame Fireworks

• Sept. 25 vs. New Mexico Highlands: School of Kinesiology 100 Year Celebration

• Oct. 23 vs. Midwestern State: Homecoming; Postgame Fireworks

• Oct. 30 vs. Sam Houston State: Pink Out

• Nov. 6 vs. Lamar: Legends Game featuring the 1991 Baseball Team

• Nov. 20 vs. Central Arkansas: Senior Night

The fourth annual Legends Game will recognize one of the great Texan Baseball teams celebrating their 30th anniversary. The 1991 Texan Baseball team was the first in program history to win 40 games in a season and delivered the first TIAA championship under Hall of Fame Head Coach Jack Allen. Former student-athletes and members of the 1991 baseball team interested in taking part of the festivities can email Byron Anderson at banderson@tarleton.edu for more information.

Reserved season football tickets are on sale now at TarletonSports.com/tickets. Seating will return to 100% capacity this fall. Student tickets are still free of charge with an active university ID number, but will need to be printed from the ticket website.

Walk-up ticket sales will resume at the gates on game day this season. Advanced ticket sales are highly encouraged at Tarletonsports.com/tickets. Reach out to the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office with any questions at (254) 968-1832 or tickets@tarleton.edu.