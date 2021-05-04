Tarleton football reserved season tickets on sale

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Western Athletic Conference football is back and Tarleton fans have the chance to be a part of the new-look Division I conference with the purchase of reserved season tickets for the 2021 campaign.

Fans can purchase their reserved season tickets, which are now on sale to the public. Existing season ticket holders have until Thursday, June 3 to renew their seats.

Tarleton football's spring 2021 schedule features six home games, four road games and one neutral site game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The WAC is welcoming four new member institutions this summer and all four are from the state of Texas: Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin. Tarleton's opponent at Globe Life Field on Sept. 18, Southern Utah, will join the WAC in 2022-23.

Tarleton Football 2021 home games:

• Sept. 11 vs. Fort Lewis

• Sept. 25 vs. New Mexico Highlands

• Oct. 23 vs. Midwestern State (Homecoming)

• Oct. 30 vs. Sam Houston State

• Nov. 6 vs. Lamar

• Nov. 20 vs. Central Arkansas

Reserved season ticket prices for home games range from $150-$180 per seat based on location. Season ticket holders receive discounted pricing, a commemorative ticket book and dedicated entrance at Memorial Stadium. Children (2+) will be required to purchase a seat in the reserved sections.

Reserved season ticket prices (six games) are as follows:

• Reserved Section 104 and 203 - $180/seat (Children 2+ require a reserved ticket)

• Reserved Section 202 and 204 - $162/seat (Children 2+ require a reserved ticket)

• Reserved Section 201 and 205 - $150/seat (Children 2+ require a reserved ticket)

Fans have three convenient options to purchase football season tickets:

• Online at TarletonSports.com/Tickets

• Over the phone by calling 254-968-1832 (Please allow 24 hours for our staff to respond to voicemails)

• In person at the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office which is now permanently located on the west side of Memorial Stadium. Ticket office hours are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All 2020-21 season ticket holders, including those in the Club Suite, have first rights to renew their seats until Thursday, June 3 and will receive an email with instructions on how to renew their season tickets.

The following ticketing policies will also be in effect during the 2021 football season:

• Tarleton students receive free admission to all home football games but must claim their tickets online at TarletonSports.com/Tickets. This applies to students at all Tarleton campuses.

• Clear Bag Policy: Memorial Stadium follows a strict Clear Bag Policy. For more information on the policy visit TarletonSports.com/clearbag

• Club and Luxury Suites: These are sold out for the 2021 football season. Please email tickets@tarleton.edu to be placed on a waiting list.

• All fans regardless of age require a ticket to enter the Club and/or Luxury Suites.

• Handicap seating: All handicap seating is located at the top of the main concourse (100 level). Handicap seating is priced as a general admission ticket, despite having purple chair back seats.

Individual game tickets go on sale July 1 and are only available for purchase at TarletonSports.com/Tickets. Stay tuned to TarletonSports.com in the coming weeks for information about individual game tickets.

Tarleton is scheduled to open the season Sept. 4 at new WAC member Stephen F. Austin while the home opener is Sept. 11 vs. Fort Lewis (Colorado) at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville.