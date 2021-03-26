TSU eyes 500th program victory in Legends Game against Northeastern St.

TSU Sports Information

Tarleton welcomes Northeastern State (OK) to Stephenville in a battle of former Division II rivals Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. With a win, the Texans would secure the 500th victory in the history of the Tarleton football program (499-484-33).

Tarleton owns the all-time lead in the series 5-3, including a 3-1 mark in Stephenville. Tarleton and Northeastern State first met in 1993 with the game in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The Texans five straight meetings from 2003-09. Northeastern State won the most recent meeting in 2010, a 31-23 victory in Stephenville.

Todd Whitten is 2-1 all-time against Northeastern State as head coach of the Texans. Whitten has won the last two meetings against the Riverhawks, which came in a 52-14 road win in 2004 and a 48-44 OT win in Stephenville in 2003.

Whitten recently passed legendary coach W.J. Wisdom for the most games coached in Tarleton State University history with his 122nd game on the sidelines for the purple and white. Whitten and Wisdom are the only two coaches in program history with more than 100 career games spent as the head coach.

Tarleton will welcome back the 1994 Tarleton football team for the annual Legends Game. The 1994 Texans were the first team to lead Tarleton into its first NCAA transition. Led by All-Americans Kevin Vickers (QB), Stephen Moseley (DT), and Ryland Bailey (LB), the 1994 team ushered in a new era at Tarleton State University. The team was coach by Ronnie Roemisch.

Tarleton is coming off a 33-21 homecoming victory over longtime LSC rival Midwestern State. It marked the third straight victory over the Mustangs. The Texans ran for 231 yards and had a pair of 100-yard rushers in Khalil Banks (135) and Ryheem Skinner (102). Quarterback Steven Duncan also threw for three touchdowns – two of which went to Tariq Bitson, who also had 83 yards receiving.

The game will be broadcast on the Tarleton Sports Network presented by the North Texas Ford Dealers, which can be found online at TarletonSports.com/Watch. The game will also be carried on 90.5 FM in Stephenville and surrounding areas.

Tarleton will host East Central (OK) on Thursday, April 1, for the spring season finale. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Stephenville. Limited tickets remain available for purchase at TarletonSports.com/Tickets. Student tickets remain free of charge, but Tarleton students with a valid ID will need to order a ticket through the ticket software. Walk-up ticket sales are not permitted this spring. All tickets must be purchased online in advance.

For fans in attendance, Tarleton is offering a special sneak peek at the Fall 2021 football season schedule, which will be announced on Friday, April 2. Fans in attendance will receive a free schedule poster with a first look at the fall slate while supplies last. Reserved tickets for the fall season go on sale May 1.

About the game

• The Teams: Tarleton Texans (4-2 FCS Independent) vs. Northeastern State (OK) (0-0 MIAA)

• Where: Stephenville

• Stadium: Memorial Stadium

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Streaming Platform: Tarleton Sports Network

• Radio: Tarleton Sports Network on 90.5 FM (Byron Anderson, Kyle Masters)