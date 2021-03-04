Texans host Miss. College for Family Weekend

TSU Sports Information

Texan football eyes a return to its dominant form when the purple and white host Mississippi College on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville for Family Weekend at Tarleton State University.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. on the Tarleton Sports Network presented by the North Texas Ford Dealers. A live video stream will be available at TarletonSports.com. TSN will also have the radio call online at TarletonSports.com/watch or on the airwaves at 90.5 FM in Stephenville and surrounding areas.

This is the first-ever meeting between Tarleton and Mississippi College on the football field.

Mississippi College is one of four NCAA Division II teams on the football schedule for Tarleton this spring. The Choctaws compete in the Gulf South Conference in NCAA Division II and are playing a three-game schedule this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the fourth consecutive week, Tarleton will be the first team their opposition has played. The Texans have been the season opener for every team.

Tarleton suffered just its third home loss since the beginning of the 2018 season and its second regular season loss over that span with a 26-14 loss to FCS Independent rival Dixie State last weekend. The Texans committed a season-high five turnovers in the game.

Tarleton earned its first win as an NCAA Division I program and its first-ever win over an FBS-level opponent on Sunday, Feb. 21. The Texans defeated FBS Independent New Mexico State 43-17 at UTEP's The Sun Bowl in El Paso.

Todd Whitten enters the game as Tarleton's all-time wins leader (80) and win percentage (.678). While every new victory is a milestone, the win against New Mexico State made him the first Texan coach in school history to reach 80 career victories for the purple and white.

Limited tickets remain available for purchase at TarletonSports.com/Tickets. Due to COVID-19-related limitations, Memorial Stadium will only seat 50% of its capacity. Student tickets remain free of charge, but Tarleton students with a valid ID will need to order a ticket through the ticket software. Walk-up ticket sales are not permitted this spring. All tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Texan Alley Tailgate will open at 9 a.m. in Lot A and limited spaces are available for purchase at the gate. Special COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. For maps of the area and complete tailgating policies, visit TarletonSports.com/TexanAlley. Non-tailgating lots will open four hours prior to kickoff.

Next week, Tarleton will head to St. George, Utah eyeing revenge against Dixie State. The Texans and Trailblazers will square off in round two next Saturday at 8 p.m. CT.