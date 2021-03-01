Turnovers cost Texans in 26-14 loss to Dixie State

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Football couldn't overcome five turnovers in a 26-14 loss to Dixie State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Texans (1-2) lost three fumbles and threw two interceptions, with three of the mishaps coming in the first half. Dixie State (1-0) scored 13 points off the Texans' turnovers.

Tarleton's first fumble came on its second play from scrimmage on a quarterback strip sack and the Trailblazers scored a rushing touchdown on the following possession for a 7-0 lead. The Texans were intercepted inside Trailblazer territory in the first and second quarter as the Trailblazers built a 10-0 advantage.

The Texan defense forced three turnovers of their own, including two first-quarter fumbles, but couldn't capitalize on offense as the Texans managed 375 yards of offense to Dixie State's 445 yards. Josh Kemp forced one of the three fumbles and added eight tackles. D.J. Harris had a game-high 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Ronnell Wilson had the other fumble recovery for the Texans.

Ryheem Skinner had a career game on the ground for the Texans, rushing for 197 yards and the lone offensive touchdown on a 1-yard run with 4:05 left in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 10-7.

The Trailblazers scored on the ensuing possession, a 43-yard touchdown pass to lead 23-7 at halftime.

Kaylon Horton added the last touchdown of the game for the Texans on a 93-yard kickoff return with 9 minutes left in the third quarter to move the score to 23-14. Horton also recorded four tackles and two pass breakups on defense.

Both Texan quarterbacks saw action, with Steven Duncan throwing for 78 yards on 10-18 passing and Cameron Burston totaling 50 yards passing and 45 yards rushing. Tariq Bitson was the top receiving threat, hauling in four passes for 33 yards.

Tarleton will host Mississippi College for Family Weekend on Saturday with a 2 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium.