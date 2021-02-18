Texan football with NM State moved to Sunday, no fans allowed

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Texan Football's first-ever game against an FBS-level opponent is still scheduled for this weekend, but will have a new date, a new time and no fans permitted to attend.

Tarleton and New Mexico State will now kickoff Sunday at 3 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. CT. No fans will be permitted to attend.

The game will be televised on FOX Sports Arizona, Comcast New Mexico and FloSports Football. FloSports is a subscription-based sports channel that features live events, replays, original shows and more. Fan can purchase a subscription to FloSports by visiting flofootball.com.

A live radio broadcast of the game on the Tarleton Sports Network presented by North Texas Ford Dealers can also be heard on TarletonSports.com/ListenLive or in Stephenville and surrounding areas at KTRL 90.5 FM.

