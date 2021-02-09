Tarleton Football opener vs. McNeese State moved to FOX Sports Southwest Plus

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – The Texans are moving to primetime.

When college football returns Saturday, Tarleton State University's home game against McNeese State at 6 p.m. in Stephenville will be the main event. The game will now be aired live on FOX Sports Southwest Plus and FOX Sports Go.

"What an exciting time for Tarleton State University," said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman. "We are so excited for the opportunity to showcase Tarleton State University on arguably the largest regional platform in our area. I'd like to thank our President Dr. James Hurley for helping make this a reality. He's so deeply invested pushing Tarleton to the top in everything he does and we're thankful for his leadership. We're also grateful to FOX Sports Southwest for giving us the airtime as we make our NCAA Division I debut.

"Hopefully we can have the stands full as much as physically possible while still following COVID protocols and show the entire region and beyond what Tarleton State University is all about," he continued.

Tarleton and McNeese will play the first game of the spring FCS season that was moved due to COVID-related concerns last fall. The majority of FCS programs across the country chose to delay the season to the spring semester. The game between the Texans and Cowboys will be the first FCS game of the spring season and the only one on February 13.

The Texans, led by 11th year head coach Todd Whitten, are coming off an 11-1 season in their final year of NCAA Division II competition in 2019. Tarleton completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and returns 40 lettermen from last year's team. Meanwhile, McNeese State is coming off a 7-5 season and will take the field under new head coach Frank Wilson.

The game will be televised exclusively on FOX Sports Southwest Plus and streamed on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is an extension of your pay-TV service that allows fans to watch their favorite teams on the go, live from anywhere via the app or FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports Southwest is available throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.