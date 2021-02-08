Tarleton football makes NCAA Division I FCS debut

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton football makes its long-awaited NCAA Division I FCS debut at home to highlight Texan sports happening this week.

Tarleton football will host McNeese on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The Texans will make their Division I debut after a dominating run to close out the Division II era where it posted back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and NFCA top-10 rankings both seasons.

Saturday's game will kick off the Division I FCS season as the Texans and Cowboys will be the only game at its level across the country.

A pregame ceremony to commemorate the first NCAA Division I football game in Tarleton history will begin at 5:40 p.m. with a military flyout to conclude the national anthem at 5:50 p.m.

All Tarleton football home games are streamed free of charge on the Tarleton Sports Network unless they are broadcast by other media outlets. All games will broadcast on KTRL 90.5 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch.

At this time, capacity is limited to a maximum of 50% at Tarleton Athletics facilities, per Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order No. GA-28. Due to the WAC's COVID-19 policy, the seating areas must be at least 12 feet from playing surface.

Tickets can be purchased at TarletonSports.com/Tickets.

For a complete list of game day protocols at Tarleton, visit TarletonSports.com/FanGuide