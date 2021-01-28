TSU Division I football kicks off Feb. 13

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton's first-ever season as an NCAA Division I football program may have taken a detour from the fall to the spring, but now the Texans are just over two weeks away from kickoff against McNeese State on Feb. 13.

Tarleton Athletics and Tarleton State University have announced the complete promotional schedule for each home game for the spring season, beginning with senior night during the home opener against McNeese State. Senior Night, which is usually reserved for the final game of the season, will now be the first event of the season.

"If this last year has taught us anything, it's been not to take any day for granted," said head coach Todd Whitten. "We made the decision to recognize our great senior class with the first game of the season on Feb. 13. These young men have meant the world to our football program and we want to make sure that they get to enjoy that special moment with their families and the great fans here at Tarleton State University."

The complete promotional schedule is as follows:

• Feb. 13 vs. McNeese State – Senior Night

• Feb. 27 vs. Dixie State – Pink Out

• March 6 vs. Mississippi College – Family Weekend

• March 20 vs. Midwestern State – Homecoming

• March 27 vs. Northeastern State – Legends Game ft. the 1994 Football Team

• April 1 vs. East Central – Military Appreciation

The third annual Legends Game will recognize the members of the 1994 Tarleton Texan Football team as the athletics department reflects on the football team that competed during Tarleton's first NCAA transition period. Former student-athletes and members of the 1994 football program interested in taking part of the festivities can email Byron Anderson at banderson@tarleton.edu for more information.

Tickets are on sale now at TarletonSports.com/tickets. Seating is limited to 50% capacity due to government regulations and all fans — including students — will require a physical ticket for entry into the stadium. Student tickets are still free of charge with an active university ID number, but will need to be printed from the ticket website.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, tickets will be not be sold at the gate or on game day this season. All tickets must be purchased in advance at Tarletonsports.com/tickets. Due to the capacity restriction at Memorial Stadium, only a limited amount of individual game tickets will be available for each game.

Reach out to the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office with any questions at 254-968-1832 or tickets@tarleton.edu.