Texan football reveals locker room renovations to kick off first D1 camp

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Excitement filled the halls of the Tarleton State University Football Field House recently when President Dr. James Hurley, Vice President for Athletics Lonn Reisman, and Head Football Coach Todd Whitten opened the doors to the team for the first looks at the multi-million-dollar locker room facility.

"I've been a part of a lot of great memories at Tarleton State University and today is right up there with some of the very best," said Whitten. "I'm so thankful to Dr. Hurley for his leadership in seeing this project through, as well as (Vice President for Athletics) Lonn Reisman and everyone who was involved in making this facility one of the first-class locker rooms in the entire country at the FCS level."

The field house renovation began with a complete renovation of the existing facility on the south end of Memorial Stadium. The new facility expanded out to 16,000 total square feet of space, highlighted by a unified locker room with 100 brand-new lockers. The locker room area is fully equipped with a Bluetooth sound system, four gaming stations and a player lounge.

"We're building the facilities that we need to build for this program to win national championships," said Hurley when addressing the team before the locker room reveal. "We're going to win conference championships and we're going to win national championships. To do that, you have to look good, you have to feel good, and you have to play good. It's pretty special to see what we've been able to add in a short amount of time and it starts with the work you guys have put in to make this possible."

In addition to the locker room, the new fieldhouse expanded its training room out to 1,500 square feet with a hydro room and a 1,200 square-foot equipment space. The space also includes the coaches offices, a new coaches locker room and a 400 square-foot coaches conference room.

"I'd like to thank Dr. Hurley for his leadership to make the field house renovation possible. It's been a long time coming to provide a field house of this caliber for the program," said Reisman. "The players deserve it, the coaching staff deserves it and it's now a place our football team can be proud to call home. The addition of the field house along with the stadium gives Tarleton one of the nicest football facilities in the country at the FCS level."

Tarleton has started its official preseason camp and is scheduled to open the spring football season against McNeese State on Saturday, Feb.13 at 6 p.m. in Stephenville on ESPN+.