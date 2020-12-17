Tarleton football individual game tickets on sale now

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Individual game tickets for Tarleton Football's spring season are on sale now for fans to purchase.

With the capacity limitations put in place, reserved seats will not be sold on an individual game basis this season. Only general admission tickets will be sold for individual games for the spring 2021 season. Due to Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order No. GA-28, the capacity at Memorial Stadium is capped at 50% at this time. The capacity at Memorial Stadium is subject to change based on guidelines from the federal, state or local government.

Fans have three convenient options to purchase individual game general admission tickets:

• Online at TarletonSports.com/Tickets

• Calling the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office at 254-968-1832 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

• Visiting the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office on the west side of the Lonn Reisman Athletic Center at Memorial Stadium. The ticket office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.

Individual game general admission tickets are $15 for adults (ages 19+). General admission student/youth tickets are $5 and general admission children tickets are free.

Senior/Military/Faculty/Staff are $10 at and available at the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office on non-game days only. All Tarleton Students get in free, but must claim tickets online by entering their student ID number.

Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, no tickets will be sold at the gate this season. All tickets must be purchased in advance. Fans can print tickets at home or use the .pdf ticket emailed to them on their mobile device to enter the game. Tarleton Athletics will utilize contactless ticketing at the gate.

Information on tailgating at home football games will be released in January at TarletonSports.com.

Tarleton will have an eight-game schedule in the spring with six home games for the inaugural Division I season. The Texans open the season with McNeese State on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Homecoming is scheduled for March 20 vs. old Lone Star Conference rival Midwestern State.

2021 Tarleton Football spring schedule

* Feb 13: 6 p.m., McNeese St. at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville

Feb. 20: Time TBA, at New Mexico State, Las Cruces, N.M., Aggie Memorial Stadium

*Feb. 27: 2 p.m., Dixie State at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville

* March 6: 2 p.m., Mississippi College at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville

March 13: 8 p.m., Dixie State, at St. George, Utah, Greater Zion Stadium

* March 20: Homecoming, 6 p.m., Midwestern State, at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville

* March 27: 6 p.m., Northeastern State, at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville

* April 1: 6 p.m., East Central, at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville

* Denotes home game