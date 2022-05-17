Tarleton men's basketball set to host four summer camps from June-July

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Basketball is officially just weeks away from returning to the Wisdom Gym hardwood.

Tarleton men's basketball is set to host four summer camps — three in June and one in July — under the direction of head coach Billy Gillispie and his coaching staff.

Two prospect identification camps kick off the summer slate.

Up first is a "Last Chance Camp" from 1-5 p.m. on June 1. The camp is a one-day opportunity for unsigned high school seniors to showcase their abilities, gain exposure to the coaching staff and compete in front of college evaluators.

The Texans second prospect identification camp is a "Rising Stars Camp" from 1-5 p.m. on June 8. It is open to boys entering ninth through 12th grade.

The Texans will then host a pair of day camps on June 20-22 and July 25-27. The camps are open to boys between first through 12th grade and will consist of fundamentals stations, contests, and game-like settings. All campers will receive instruction in the areas of ball handling, passing, shooting, defense, and overall team play. Campers will compete against players in their own age group.

Each camper will receive an official Tarleton t-shirt and a camp ball.

Camp details are as follows:

• Last Chance Camp

When: June 1

Time: 1-5 p.m.

Who: Unsigned high school seniors

Cost: $100

Camp Structure: The camp will include skill instruction and game-like scrimmages with the specific goal of giving campers the chance to showcase their skills in front of college evaluators. Equal minutes will be played over the course of the day. Regulation officials will be used.

• Rising Stars Camp

When: June 8

Time: 1-5 p.m.

Who: Boys entering ninth through 12th grade

Cost: $100

Camp Structure: The camp will include skill instruction and game-like scrimmages with the specific goal of giving campers the chance to showcase their skills in front of college evaluators. Equal minutes will be played over the course of the day. Regulation officials will be used.

• Day Camp 1

When: June 25-27

Time: 9 a.m.-noon (grades 1st through 6th), 2-5 p.m. (grades 7th through 12th)

Who: Boys entering first through 12th grade

Cost: $200

• Day Camp 2

When: July 25-27

Time: 9 a.m.-noon (grades 1st through 6th), 2-5 p.m. (grades 7th through 12th)

Who: Boys entering first through 12th grade

Cost: $200

Please note that in accordance with NCAA rules, an athletic booster or other representative of Tarleton's athletics interests may not pay for any expense such as registration fee, travel, lodging, etc. that might be related to a prospective student-athlete's participation in a sports camp or clinic administered Tarleton or any of its coaches of staff members.

Visit TexanBasketballCamp.com for additional information and registration links