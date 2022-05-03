Tarleton women's basketball to host five summer camps in June

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Summer basketball camps are just five weeks away from returning to Wisdom Gym.

Tarleton women's basketball is hosting five camps throughout the month of June under the direction of head coach Misty Wilson and her coaching staff.

The Texans have two elite prospect camps on the docket as well as a team camp, fundamentals camp and a mini camp.

Tarleton's elite prospect camps are slated for June 9 and June 27 and are one-day opportunities for girls entering eighth through 12th grade to showcase their abilities and gain exposure to the program.

The team camp runs from June 3-4 and features junior varsity and both small and large school varsity divisions. Each team is guaranteed four games.

Sandwiched in between the team camp and first-of-two prospect camps is the mini camp, which takes place from June 13-15 and is open to girls and boys between kindergarten and fourth grade.

The fundamentals camp is set for June 16-18 and is reserved for girls entering fourth through 12th grade.

Each camper will receive an official Tarleton t-shirt and ball along with individual instruction from coaches.

Camp details are as follows:

• Team Camp

When: June 3-5

Time: All day

Who: JV Division, Small School Division, Big School Division

Cost: $600 per team, includes camp insurance

Maximum of 24 teams

• Mini Camp

When: June 13-15

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Who: Girls and boys between kindergarten and fourth grade

Cost: $125

Maximum of 75 campers

• Fundamentals Camp

When: June 16-18

Time: This is an overnight camp. Athletes will stay in dorms on June 16 and June 17

Who: Girls entering fourth through 12th grade

Cost: $250 for commuter campers, $300 for overnight campers

Maximum of 150 campers

• Elite Prospect Camp

When: June 9 and June 27

Time: All day

Who: Girls entering ninth through 12th grade

Cost: $60

Maximum of 60 campers

Please note that in accordance with NCAA rules, an athletic booster or other representative of Tarleton's athletics interests may not pay for any expense such as registration fee, travel, lodging, etc. that might be related to a prospective student-athlete's participation in a sports camp or clinic administered Tarleton or any of its coaches of staff members.

Visit TarletonWBBCamp.com for additional information and registration links.