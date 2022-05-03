Tarleton women's basketball to host five summer camps in June
STEPHENVILLE – Summer basketball camps are just five weeks away from returning to Wisdom Gym.
Tarleton women's basketball is hosting five camps throughout the month of June under the direction of head coach Misty Wilson and her coaching staff.
The Texans have two elite prospect camps on the docket as well as a team camp, fundamentals camp and a mini camp.
Tarleton's elite prospect camps are slated for June 9 and June 27 and are one-day opportunities for girls entering eighth through 12th grade to showcase their abilities and gain exposure to the program.
The team camp runs from June 3-4 and features junior varsity and both small and large school varsity divisions. Each team is guaranteed four games.
Sandwiched in between the team camp and first-of-two prospect camps is the mini camp, which takes place from June 13-15 and is open to girls and boys between kindergarten and fourth grade.
The fundamentals camp is set for June 16-18 and is reserved for girls entering fourth through 12th grade.
Each camper will receive an official Tarleton t-shirt and ball along with individual instruction from coaches.
Camp details are as follows:
• Team Camp
When: June 3-5
Time: All day
Who: JV Division, Small School Division, Big School Division
Cost: $600 per team, includes camp insurance
Maximum of 24 teams
• Mini Camp
When: June 13-15
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Who: Girls and boys between kindergarten and fourth grade
Cost: $125
Maximum of 75 campers
• Fundamentals Camp
When: June 16-18
Time: This is an overnight camp. Athletes will stay in dorms on June 16 and June 17
Who: Girls entering fourth through 12th grade
Cost: $250 for commuter campers, $300 for overnight campers
Maximum of 150 campers
• Elite Prospect Camp
When: June 9 and June 27
Time: All day
Who: Girls entering ninth through 12th grade
Cost: $60
Maximum of 60 campers
Please note that in accordance with NCAA rules, an athletic booster or other representative of Tarleton's athletics interests may not pay for any expense such as registration fee, travel, lodging, etc. that might be related to a prospective student-athlete's participation in a sports camp or clinic administered Tarleton or any of its coaches of staff members.
Visit TarletonWBBCamp.com for additional information and registration links.