Tarleton women's basketball to host five summer camps in June

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Summer basketball camps are just five weeks away from returning to Wisdom Gym. 

Tarleton women's basketball is hosting five camps throughout the month of June under the direction of head coach Misty Wilson and her coaching staff. 

Misty Wilson

The Texans have two elite prospect camps on the docket as well as a team camp, fundamentals camp and a mini camp. 

Tarleton's elite prospect camps are slated for June 9 and June 27 and are one-day opportunities for girls entering eighth through 12th grade to showcase their abilities and gain exposure to the program.  

The team camp runs from June 3-4 and features junior varsity and both small and large school varsity divisions. Each team is guaranteed four games. 

Sandwiched in between the team camp and first-of-two prospect camps is the mini camp, which takes place from June 13-15 and is open to girls and boys between kindergarten and fourth grade. 

The fundamentals camp is set for June 16-18 and is reserved for girls entering fourth through 12th grade. 

Each camper will receive an official Tarleton t-shirt and ball along with individual instruction from coaches. 

Camp details are as follows: 

• Team Camp 

When: June 3-5 

Time: All day 

Who: JV Division, Small School Division, Big School Division  

Cost: $600 per team, includes camp insurance  

Maximum of 24 teams 

• Mini Camp 

When: June 13-15 

Time: 8 a.m.-noon 

Who: Girls and boys between kindergarten and fourth grade 

Cost: $125 

Maximum of 75 campers 

• Fundamentals Camp 

When: June 16-18 

Time: This is an overnight camp. Athletes will stay in dorms on June 16 and June 17 

Who: Girls entering fourth through 12th grade 

Cost: $250 for commuter campers, $300 for overnight campers 

Maximum of 150 campers 

• Elite Prospect Camp 

When: June 9 and June 27 

Time: All day 

Who: Girls entering ninth through 12th grade 

Cost: $60  

Maximum of 60 campers 

Please note that in accordance with NCAA rules, an athletic booster or other representative of Tarleton's athletics interests may not pay for any expense such as registration fee, travel, lodging, etc. that might be related to a prospective student-athlete's participation in a sports camp or clinic administered Tarleton or any of its coaches of staff members.    

Visit TarletonWBBCamp.com for additional information and registration links.    