Texans bid for season sweep of Utah Valley downed in Orem

TSU Sports Information

OREM, Utah — The Texans' bid for a season sweep of Utah Valley never took flight on Wednesday inside the Rockwall Arena.

The Wolverines knocked off Tarleton 75-53 in the second-of-two Western Athletic Conference showdowns between the teams this season.

The loss dips Tarleton to 13-10 overall and 5-7 in conference play with five games remaining in the 2021-22 campaign.

UVU (12-12, 7-6 WAC) racked up 38 points in the paint and led by as many as 27 in the contest. The Wolverines connected at a 52 percent clip (30-57) from the field and knocked down 7-14 shots from downtown.

Preseason All-WAC honorees Maria Carvalho and Josie Williams accounted for 40 of the Wolverines' points. Carvalho tallied 22 points on 9-14 shooting while Williams finished with 18 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Tarleton struggled to find clean looks at the basket as UVU mixed up its defensive alignments all evening. The Texans finished 36 percent (20-56) from the field and were forced into 20 attempts from long range, connecting on six.

UVU closed the first quarter on a 7-2 run to lead it 19-12. A pair of 3-pointers from Jurnee President pulled Tarleton within seven points of the Wolverines at 32-25 with 2:04 to go in the half but UVU again used a late-quarter run to further separate from the Texans. UVU scored six straight points over the final 1:46 to increase its edge to 38-25 entering the intermission.

President was Tarleton's best offensive bet to keep the game competitive in the early going. The 5-10 graduate netted all eight of her points in the first half. President, originally from Fort Worth, also dished out a team-high four assists.

UVU doubled up Tarleton 54-27 at the 4:39 mark of the fourth quarter to force the Texans into a timeout. Tarleton responded by scoring the final eight points of the period.

A bright spot in an otherwise frustrating second half for Tarleton was Marissa Escamilla. The finished with 12 points and eight rebounds to lead Tarleton in both categories. Escamilla, who garnered All-WAC honorable mention accolades last season and was a Preseason All-Conference second team honoree, finished with season-highs in both categories.

Escamilla scored eight of her points in the fourth quarter. She followed up an and-one finish in a one-on-one look against Williams with a 3-pointer from the left key to complete a six-point sequence in the span of 50 seconds.

Fellow senior Malaya Kendrick joined Escamilla in double figures with 10 points while Dorsey posted nine behind a 6-6 mark at the foul line.

Wednesday's game concluded a three-game road swing for the Texans, who return home to face Chicago State at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Cougars upset Tarleton 58-48 on Feb. 5 in the Windy City. Saturday's matchup between the teams will be their last as WAC adversaries. Chicago State announced it will voluntarily leave the conference in July.

Beginning with the matchup vs. the Cougars. Tarleton caps the season with three of its final five games at home. With victories in two of the contests, the Texans will become just the third program in Tarleton's WAC and Division I history to post a winning season.