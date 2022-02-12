Tarleton looks to maintain dominant run over ACU in renewal of rivalry

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — The Tarleton Texans (11-13, 6-5 WAC) and Abilene Christian Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 WAC) are meeting for the first time on the Western Athletic Conference stage at 7 p.m. Saturday in Wisdom Gym.

Tarleton owns a 46-35 edge in the all-time series over ACU.

The Texans and Wildcats last met in Stephenville on Dec. 8, 2012, in a 64-50 win for Tarleton. The Texans are 18-2 at home vs. ACU since 1988.

The rivalry has been lopsided in favor of Tarleton since 1988 when former head coach and current Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman took the reins. Tarleton is 33-10 against ACU in that span.

ACU is the most recent victor in the series, having defeated Tarleton 69-48 in Abilene last season.

Saturday pits two of the nation's premier pressure defenses opposite one another. ACU leads the nation in turnovers forced per game (21.9) and turnover margin (+9.2). Tarleton is tied for 12th with No. 6 Houston among all D1 teams in turnover margin (+4.5) and ranks third in the WAC in turnovers forced per game (16.7).

The game bills as a total contrast of styles offensively. ACU leads the WAC in scoring with an average of 78 points per game. The Wildcats attempt 35 percent of their shots from downtown. They take minimal midrange jumpers. Tarleton averages 65.3 points per outing and 80% of its made field goals have come inside the arc.

Tarleton enters the contest riding its second three-game winning streak of the season. The Texans picked up a road sweep of Lamar and UTRGV on Jan. 26-29 and most recently fended off Chicago State 57-54 on Feb. 5 inside Wisdom Gym

It's been a season of streaks for ACU in the win-loss column. The Wildcats opened the year with consecutive losses at Utah and Texas A&M. ACU then won 11 straight ballgames. The team was victorious in its last nine nonconference outings and picked up a road sweep of Utah Valley and Dixie State on Dec. 30-Jan. 1 to begin WAC play. The Wildcats then proceeded to lose five straight games – which came against teams who currently occupy the top-five spots in the conference standings – from Jan. 8-21 and arrive in Stephenville as winners of five straight over the bottom-four teams in the WAC.

ACU has netted a combined 48% of its 1,794 total points scored this season via 3-pointers and free throws. The Wildcats have knocked down 159 shots from behind the arc and average 16 made free throws per game.

Game coverage

Fans can access a live stream to the game at Plus.ESPN.com. Links to the video broadcast as well as live stats can be found on the men's basketball schedule page at TarletonSports.com. A complete radio broadcast of the game can be heard on the Tarleton Sports Network at TarletonSports.com/Watch and on the flagship station of Tarleton athletics – KTRL 90.5 FM in Stephenville. The pregame show begins 30 minutes before tipoff.

Attending the game

Fans can purchase single-game general admission tickets in one of three ways: online at TarletonSports.com/Tickets, in person at the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office or by calling (254) 968-1832. A link to purchase tickets to all Tarleton men's basketball home games can be found on the team's schedule page at TarletonSports.com. Doors will open hone hour before tipoff at 6 p.m.

On TV and Radio

• Television: ESPN+: John Liddle, Play-by-Play; Mike Hardge, Analyst

• Radio: Tarleton Sports Network, KTRL 90.5 FM; Byron Anderson, Play-by-Play