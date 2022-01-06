Texans face second straight NCAA Tournament team with Saturday bout

TSU Sports Information

The Tarleton Texans (9-4, 1-1 WAC) will take on the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (10-3, 1-0 WAC) at 2 p.m. Saturday at William R. Johnson Coliseum in Nacogdoches.

The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and will be available on the radio via Tarleton Sports Network (Byron Anderson).

This is the first-ever meeting in the programs' histories. The Ladyjacks were members of the Southland Conference for 34 years (since 1987-88) before joining the WAC this season.

SFA won the Southland Conference last season with an undefeated conference record (14-0), going 24-3 overall. The Ladyjacks were a 12-seed in the NCAA Women's Division I Basketball Tournament, losing a heartbreaker in overtime 54-52 to 5-seed Georgia Tech in the first round.

SFA is 10-3 this year, 1-0 in the WAC. They haven't played since Dec. 30, a 65-50 win at UTRGV.

The Texans are coming off of a 61-48 win over Utah Valley, a Wolverines team that played in the NCAA Women's Division I Basketball Tournament last season.

Tarleton has won four of their last five games and are perfect following a loss (4-0) this year.

Thursday's game at Sam Houston was postponed to Jan. 17 due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bearkats' program.

Through 13 games, Tarleton has already matched their win total from the entirety of last season (25 games) at nine. With a win Saturday, Jan. 8 would mark the earliest the Texans have won their 10th game since 2013-14 (Jan. 4), the season before Misty Wilson took over as head coach.

Tarleton is fourth in the WAC, behind Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin and Grand Canyon. With a win Saturday, they'll have their first WAC winning record since joining the conference.

The Texans don't require a great shooting percentage to get it done, needing to shoot just 37% in order to get the W (8-0 in such games). TSU is 1-4 when shooting under 37%.

The Texans are allowing the fewest points in the conference at just 53.7 points per game. Behind them at No. 2 is Stephen F. Austin, allowing 55.9 points on average.

Iyana Dorsey powered the Texans in their last win with 20 points (12-12 FT), including 10 in the fourth quarter. She leads the team in scoring with 11.0 PPG, tied-21st in the WAC.