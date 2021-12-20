Tarleton at Grand Canyon to air on ESPNU on Jan. 15

TSU Sports Information

DENVER – Tarleton men's basketball is set to play in primetime.

ESPN and the Western Athletic Conference announced on Friday the Texans' game against Grand Canyon on Jan. 15 at GCU Arena in Phoenix has been elevated to ESPNU. Additionally, tipoff time has been flexed to 8 p.m. CT to accommodate the broadcast.

The contest between the Texans and Lopes marks Tarleton's first-ever appearance on ESPNU. Tarleton will also be a part of the first WAC regular season basketball game to air on ESPNU this season as a part of the conference's partnership with ESPN+.

The game is Tarleton's first-and-only crack at the reigning WAC regular season and tournament champion Lopes this season. GCU sports a 9-2 overall record and averages more than 6,000 fans per home game.

Tarleton (3-8) came just a few plays short of upsetting the Lopes in back-to-back games inside Wisdom Gym earlier this year in its first season as a member of the WAC. The Texans nearly erased a double-digit second half deficit in a 75-72 loss in its conference debut on Jan. 8. Montre Gipson scored a career and Division I high 30 points in the defeat. Tarleton then took GCU to the final minutes the following night before falling 59-48.

The game will be televised exclusively on ESPNU and can be streamed with a subscription to any of the following services: Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

All other Tarleton men's and women's basketball games vs. WAC opponents will air on ESPN+.