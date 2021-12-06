Tarleton drills Arlington Baptist by 81 for record margin of victory

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Well, that was something.

Tarleton hosted its Toys for Kids Game on Saturday at Wisdom Gym, but on the court there was no mercy, as the Texans drilled Arlington Baptist by 81 points, 103-22 the final score. The game was essentially over after the first quarter, with the Texans shutting out the Patriots 28-0, not allowing a point until more than 13 minutes into the game.

This is the largest margin of victory in school history, surpassing their 80-point win over Concordia on Nov. 24, 2009 (109-29). The 22 points allowed are a new record in Tarleton's NCAA era, and overall, the fewest the Texans have allowed since 1983 (Austin College with 20 on Feb. 7, 1983). Tarleton's 103 points marks the first time the Texans' hit triple-figures since March 9, 2019, at Angelo State.

Tarleton improves to 5-2 on the season with the win, winners of five of six. Arlington Baptist drops to 2-9 with the loss, now riding a seven-game losing streak.

All 15 Texans got on the scoreboard, with Nya Mitchels leading the way with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting and a tied-game-high seven rebounds. It marked a new career-high for Mitchels in her 38th game at the collegiate level, her seventh at Tarleton, doubling her previous high of eight. Her seven boards are a season high.

Jenna Dick made five three-pointers for 15 points on the game, adding two steals. Her 5-of-8 clip from deep puts her at 48% from downtown on the season and 41.8% from deep in her career. Jurnee President (10 points, 4-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, three assists) and Kaitlyn Guillory (10 points, 4-7 FG, four assists) also reached double figures for Tarleton.

The Texans shot a season-best 55.1% from the field (43-of-78), making 11-of-30 threes, their most 3PT makes in a game since Jan. 10, 2019. Tarleton had 70 points come from the bench. They had 56 points in the paint, 29 fast break points, and 22 second chance points.

Their defense meanwhile was impeccable, allowing the first point at the 6:58 mark in the second quarter in a game Tarleton already led 36-0. ABU didn't make its first field goal until the final minute of the first half. In the first half, the Patriots made 1-of-22 (.045) field goals, as Tarleton led 59-3 at the break.

For the game, the Patriots made 7-of-45 (.156) from the field. Tarleton outrebounded the Patriots 56-20 and forced 22 turnovers to their own 10. The Texans led wire-to-wire, leading by as many as 82 points before settling for an 81-point win.

It's another week in-between games for Tarleton, next scheduled to play at Weber State on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. The game will be played in Ogden, Utah, at the Dee Events Center in the programs' first ever meeting.