Texans cruise over Tigers at Wisdom for back-to-back wins

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Both teams started sluggish, but it was the Tarleton Texans who were able to pick things up quicker than their opponent in their comfortable win over the Paul Quinn Tigers on Tuesday at Wisdom Gym in Stephenville.

Jenna Dick led Tarleton (2-1, 0-0 WAC) with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including a 3-of-4 mark from three-point land. When the Texans needed a spark in the opening frame, Dick was called upon, as she nailed three three-pointers in under two minutes to fuel a 13-3 run to close the opening frame.

The Texans never trailed after a 6-4 deficit, leading by as many as 28 as they won consecutive games, dropping the Tigers to 1-3 on the year.

Marissa Escamilla got the start after missing Saturday's contest, tallying nine points and six rebounds in 23 minutes. Malaya Kendrick finished with eight points, nine rebounds and five assists. Kendrick, the team's starting point guard, is averaging a team-high 10.7 rebounds, post three straight games with 9+ boards.

The purple and white won this one inside, outscoring the Tigers in points in the paint 36-12. Neither team shot the ball particularly well, so the Texans abandoned the long ball in the second half, shooting 14-of-24 (58.3) from inside the arc in the final 20 minutes.

All 15 Texans played at least four minutes apiece, with 13 putting points on the scoreboard. Tyler Jackson (seven points, 3-of-6 FG), Seynabou Thiam (five points, 2-of-3 FG), and Nya Mitchels (five points, 2-of-3 FG) all joined Dick and Kendrick in shooting 50 percent or better from the field. Thiam added two blocks to her team-best numbers in the category, now with six blocks on the year.

The Texans forced the Tigers to a 14-of-56 (.250) clip from the field, 4-of-14 (.286) from distance.

Paul Quinn's Symone Carmenar had a game-high 14 points and the game's lone double-double, as she added 11 rebounds and two steals. She made 10-of-12 from the charity stripe. Sydney Bowen (12 points) and Nakendra Ellis (10 points) joined her in double-digit scoring.

The Texans will conclude their three-game homestand on Saturday against Howard Payne at 1 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN+.